Transfer insider warns Liverpool fans to brace themselves for emotional Anfield goodbye in 2026

(Photo by Yu Chun Christopher Wong/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans have had a few emotional farewells at Anfield in recent years, and one transfer insider has warned them to brace themselves for another in 2026.

Bobby Firmino was given a poignant send-off in May 2023, followed by Jurgen Klopp 12 months later, and the most heartbreaking goodbye of all was for Diogo Jota this summer after he was killed in a car crash at the start of July.

That fatal accident has put the departures of players and managers for pastures new into perspective, although another Reds legend could be bidding farewell in the near future if fresh reports are to be believed.

Mo Salah ‘ready to leave’ Liverpool in 2026

According to transfer insider Steve Kay for Football Transfers, Mo Salah is ready to leave Livepool next summer, despite signing a two-year contract extension at Anfield just four months ago.

It’s claimed that the 33-year-old is likely to take up an offer from the Saudi Pro League, having admitted during the Reds’ Premier League title celebrations in May that he’d been speaking to officials from the foremost domestic division in the Middle East.

The report concludes: ‘Unless there is an incredible U-turn, Salah will leave Liverpool next summer as one of the all-time greats of the Anfield club – and crucially the Reds will secure a healthy transfer fee for the superstar.’

Salah’s departure will be tough to take for Liverpool fans whenever it happens

While nothing will be as hard to process for LFC fans as Jota’s tragic death, it’d still be gut-wrenching to say goodbye to Salah next summer if this is to be his final season at Anfield.

When he extended his contract by two more years in April, it had seemed as though he’d continue with the Reds until 2027 before bowing out in the run-up to his 35th birthday.

That might still be the case, although Kay’s report suggests that the Egyptian could leave next year while Liverpool would be able to reap a handsome transfer fee for him, particularly if he maintains his record of scoring at least 20 goals in every single campaign on Merseyside.

Salah’s all-action display against Athletic Bilbao on Monday hints that he’s raring to go for another season in which he’ll be striving to emulate his phenomenal 2024/25 return of 34 goals and 23 assists, a tally which’ll be harder to achieve due to his involvement at the Africa Cup of Nations over the festive period.

His absence during that tournament could give Reds fans a preview of what life after our third-highest scorer of all time will be like if, as reported, he intends to leave for Saudi Arabia next year.

Whether he goes in 2026 or sees out the remainder of his contract, everyone of a Liverpool persuasion should simply appreciate every moment that we have with the Egyptian King in the famous red shirt while he’s still at Anfield.