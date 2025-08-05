Simon Jordan ‘would be very surprised’ if Liverpool player earns much game time this season

Despite his recent impressive showings for Arne Slot’s side, Simon Jordan has admitted he ‘would be very surprised’ if Rio Ngumoha features regularly for the Premier League champions this season.

In his four appearances during preseason the 16-year-old has registered two goals and an assist and has astounded both his teammates and supporters with his ability and confidence.

He opened the scoring inside three minutes yesterday and then registered an assist shortly after as Liverpool defeated Athletic Bilbao 4-1 in the first of two friendlies at Anfield.

“Of course we have the constant example of Lamine Yamal as the blueprint as if you’re good enough you’re old enough,” Jordan told talkSPORT (via Rousing The Kop).

“But I would imagine the Max Dowmans of the world and this kid at Liverpool will find their way and they’ll perhaps get game time.

“But I would be very surprised if he [Ngumoha] finds himself as an ever-present and dominant force at this stage, but who knows?”

Luis Diaz’s departure to Bayern Munich has opened somewhat of an opportunity for Ngumoha to earn more game time this season.

He still has plenty of development ahead of him but the signs in recent weeks are extremely promising.

Nobody is asking for the youngster to be a regular starter just yet but he’s proved that he’s got what it takes to shine at senior level.

His superb strike had everyone inside Anfield off their seats yesterday and the left winger will be excited by the prospect of featuring against Crystal Palace at Wembley on Sunday.

Cody Gakpo looks set to be Slot’s first choice option on the left flank, with the likes of Darwin Nunez, Harvey Elliott and Fede Chiesa, also able to operate in that position, but we’re sure to see Ngumoha remain in and around the first-team set up this coming season.

Sky Sports reporter Patrick Rowe claimed last night that the attacker is ‘staking a major claim to be firmly in the first-team picture this season’ and we look forward to seeing him continue to flourish!