Not just Nunez: ‘Discussions ongoing’ over another Liverpool exit as summer exodus continues

(Photo by Jess Hornby/Getty Images)

Several players who helped Liverpool to Premier League glory last season have already left Anfield, and there could be a few more to follow them out of the club.

Last Minute Tickets to the Community Shield – Click Here!

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Caoimhin Kelleher, Jarell Quansah and Luis Diaz have all moved elsewhere since the end of the 2024/25 campaign, and Darwin Nunez could be next to go after Al-Hilal reached an agreement in principle to sign the striker (The Athletic).

It isn’t just the Uruguayan who’s currently in talks over an exit from Merseyside, either, with yet another member of Arne Slot’s title-winning squad potentially on the move.

Harvey Elliott in talks with RB Leipzig

As per Liverpool Echo, RB Leipzig are in talks over the potential signing of Harvey Elliott, their primary target to replace the seemingly Chelsea-bound Xavi Simons.

Discussions are in progress between the England under-21 star’s representatives and the Bundesliga club, with the situation expected to ‘soon develop’.

It’s added that the Red Bull-owned outfit ‘will have to pay a fair price’ if they’re to sign the 22-year-old, with The Athletic citing a valuation of £40m-£50m.

Fabrizio Romano also shared his latest info on the situation via X, stating: ‘RB Leipzig have started discussing contract terms with Harvey Elliott as priority target to replace Xavi Simons. Discussions ongoing waiting to understand player’s decision.’

Elliott may need to take difficult decision to leave Liverpool

Elliott has never been slow to declare a genuine affection for representing the team he supported as a boy, although he recently acknowledged a need to be ‘selfish’ when it comes to making career decisions.

He featured for only 360 minutes across a nine-month Premier League campaign in 2024/25, compared to just under 480 in England’s six-match retention of their European under-21 title over the summer, a stark indicator of his contrasting personal fortunes at club and international level over the past year.

The 22-year-old was seen blowing kisses towards the Kop after the first of Monday’s two matches against Athletic Bilbao at Anfield, which was inevitably interpreted as a possible farewell gesture to the Merseyside faithful, and it seems quite plausible that he could depart this month.

No Liverpool fan would begrudge Elliott the opportunity to enjoy more regular game-time elsewhere, especially with the megabucks addition of Florian Wirtz serving as a further obstacle to getting into Slot’s starting XI, and the ex-Fulham attacking midfielder is past the age of being considered a mere prospect.

We wait to see what comes of the reported discussions with RB Leipzig, who are facing into a first season without European football since 2016/17 but could have plenty of money to spend if Simons and Benjamin Sesko complete their projected moves to the Premier League.