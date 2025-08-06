Newcastle go nuclear: Liverpool may have been handed fresh Isak transfer hope despite Sesko snub

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Forget Coronation Street or EastEnders – there hasn’t been a soap opera this summer quite like the saga involving Alexander Isak!

Speculation has been rife about the Sweden international ever since he was left out of Newcastle’s squad for their pre-season tour to the Far East, officially for injury reasons but ostensibly due to the uncertainty regarding his immediate future.

Liverpool saw an opening offer of £110m for the striker turned down by the Magpies last week (The Athletic), although a dramatic development from Tyneside today might just give the Premier League champions renewed hope of landing the 25-year-old.

Isak ordered to train alone at Newcastle

As reported by Sky Sports’ Keith Downie (via X), Isak has been ordered to train on his own and only report to Newcastle’s base at Darsley Park after his teammates have left.

He didn’t partake in the session with the rest of the squad this morning, and Eddie Howe arranged a family day for the players and their partners and children this afternoon in what appears to be a metaphorical two fingers to the Swedish striker.

Further reporting from talkSPORT claimed that the decision to make the 25-year-old train alone was taken by the manager, who appeared to publicly question the player’s attitude in recent days.

Liverpool’s hopes of Isak transfer might be raised by Howe banishment

Liverpool’s hopes of signing Isak appeared to have taken a major hit over the past 24 hours when it emerged that Benjamin Sesko has opted to join Manchester United over Newcastle, with the Red Devils now advancing on reaching an agreement with RB Leipzig for the Slovenian centre-forward.

Anfield chiefs had reportedly been told that they wouldn’t be getting the Swede unless the Tynesiders were to sign a marquee replacement, but with Howe cracking the whip on the 25-year-old, there could still be scope for the Reds to get their man.

It’s unclear as to how long the ex-Real Sociedad forward will be banished from the Magpies’ squad, but if he’s to be frozen out for a prolonged period, the St James’ Park hierarchy might be open to jettisoning one of the club’s best-paid players (he earns £120,000 per week, according to Capology).

If Newcastle cash in on Isak this month, it’d be an unsavoury way for his three hugely successful years at the club to end, but Liverpool won’t care one jot if it means he ends up at Anfield as a replacement for the seemingly exit-bound Darwin Nunez.

It’s impossible to predict just what way this saga will turn next, given how dramatic it has already been without a transfer even taking place, but the striker’s treatment on Tyneside might give Hughes renewed hope of completing a deal for him.