The real reason why Darwin Nunez is nearing Saudi Pro League transfer

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Darwin Nunez’s three-year stay at Liverpool Football Club is set to come to an end.

Last Minute Tickets to the Community Shield – Click Here!

The Uruguayan is now understood to be closing in on a permanent move to Al-Hilal in this summer’s transfer window.

Reliable transfer news insider David Ornstein confirmed on The Athletic that the Saudi Pro League side have reached an agreement in principle with the Reds.

The deal to sign Nunez will reportedly see Liverpool pocket €53m [£46.1m] plus add-ons, which will bolster the overall package.

Serie A clubs struggled to sign Darwin Nunez

There will, understandably, be some raised brows in various quarters over our No.9’s impending switch to the Middle East.

First and foremost, there had been at least an element of expectation that the 26-year-old would remain in Europe.

Speaking to sources within the agents industry close to the deal, it’s worth emphasising a move to another European club would have been Darwin Nunez’s first choice.

However, with the likes of AC Milan and Napoli unable to meet Liverpool’s financial demands, the option fell off the table. As such, a prospective move to Saudi Arabia (whilst initially viewed as unlikely), conversely became a more attractive proposition.

🚨 There was never a chance for AC Milan and Darwin Nunez – costs of the potential deal ruled out the Serie A giants. The #LFC striker was prepared to wait for Napoli but, with the option falling off the table, the 26-year-old opened up to the possibility of Al-Hilal. pic.twitter.com/86MqNVdjKB — Farrell Keeling (@farrellkeeling) August 6, 2025

Italian giants Juventus were also, as we understand at Empire of the Kop, considering the centre-forward. The Old Lady had sounded the footballer out as a potential alternative to Randal Kolo Muani (26).

Why are Liverpool selling Darwin Nunez this summer?

Put simply, selling Nunez represents an ideal opportunity for the Merseysiders – particularly with a willing suitor able to meet our ideal asking price.

Given the likely costs around the Uruguayan’s potential replacement, Alexander Isak, it’s a welcome boost to a kitty that has been ravaged this summer.

Sky Sports have reported that add-ons could take the deal up to £56.6m. That would represent impressive business given Liverpool paid Benfica £64m up front for Darwin Nunez in 2022.

A figure under the £60m mark would likewise see our sales climb close to £200m. And that’s before further outgoings in the form of Harvey Elliott (linked with RB Leipzig) and Federico Chiesa (Serie A).

Beyond the obvious financial benefits, the sad reality is that Nunez is ill-suited to Arne Slot’s style of play. He’s struggling to justify his continued presence at Anfield with goals, and there’s an option on the market that would see Liverpool bring in the best in class.

It’s a hard pill to swallow, but an exit is ultimately in the interest of all parties.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile