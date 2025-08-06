Fabrizio Romano drops evening bombshell that catches Liverpool in its radius

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano now reports that Manchester United are increasingly confident of completing a deal for Benjamin Sesko.

The Red Devils officially threw their hat into the ring with a total package valued at €85m [£74m].

Newcastle’s competing bid (a second offer following a rejected first) is understood to comprise a fixed rate of at least €80m [£69.5m].

Manchester United confident they’ll beat Newcastle to Benjamin Sesko

There’s potentially quite a bit riding on Newcastle’s transfer clash with United for Sesko’s signature.

Those of a Liverpool persuasion will certainly be keeping a close eye on proceedings, given the surrounding context around Alexander Isak.

Reports coming out of St James’ Park indicate that the Magpies will only consider selling the Swede if they manage to secure a replacement.

Following Fabrizio Romano’s latest update on X (formerly Twitter), however, matters are about to become complicated.

🚨🧨 Understand Manchester United’s feeling from earlier today is even stronger tonight… …the club believes Benjamin Šeško only wants to join Manchester United. ❗️ Man United forwarded official contract proposal to Šeško while also keep negotiating with RB Leipzig. pic.twitter.com/05vHpT9aNZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2025

If a club is near openly briefing they’re confident of beating a Premier League rival to a deal, it probably doesn’t bode particularly well for Eddie Howe’s men.

That said, this update isn’t conclusive until Romano throws out his trademark ‘Here We Go’.

Liverpool can still bank on Isak transfer

Objectivity simply has to play a role in the decision-making of Newcastle’s recruiters at some stage.

That’s quite possibly biased, wishful thinking on our part here at Empire of the Kop. But logic dictates that the northeast-based side simply can’t be serious about entering the 2024/25 season without further bolstering the squad.

We maintain that Anthony Elanga is a superb piece of business, but the Magpies are going to struggle to hold on to a Champions League spot as it is.

Newcastle United summer transfer window signings Price tag Anthony Elanga £55m (including add-ons) Aaron Ramsdale Loan Antonio Cordero Free transfer

* Newcastle summer transfers, via Transfermarkt

It’s an uncomfortable conversation to have, but selling a top asset would give Newcastle more than enough PSR headroom to completely revitalise the squad.

What’s more important? Newcastle’s long-term success and ability to build on a positive 2024/25 campaign? Or the short-lived joy of being able to say you stuck it to Liverpool over Isak?

Let’s see how things pan out – Newcastle could still win the battle for Sesko and do Liverpool a favour yet!

