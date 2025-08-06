‘Advancing on reaching an agreement’: Liverpool watch on as vital deal nears completion

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Benjamin Sesko appears all but certain to become a Manchester United player this summer.

The Red Devils, critically, have improved on their original offer, supplying RB Leipzig with a bid of €80m (fixed plus add-ons). However, the Bundesliga outfit has yet to accept this.

On top of that, the player, if reports are to be taken as gospel, is understood to be particularly keen on linking up with Ruben Amorim’s men.

Benjamin Sesko wants Man Utd transfer this summer

Bad luck for Newcastle – and potentially even more so for Liverpool Football Club!

The Merseysiders have already been allegedly informed that no deal for a top Alexander Isak replacement means no subsequent deal for the Swede.

That said, not all hope is lost! Reliable transfer news journalist Ben Jacobs reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the Magpies have alternative targets in mind.

If Sesko indeed swerves St James’ Park for Old Trafford, Newcastle have their eyes on Nicolas Jackson, Yoane Wissa, Ollie Watkins, and Lois Openda.

Liverpool have other business to get done beyond Alexander Isak

It remains the case that Alexander Isak is a unique market opportunity that Liverpool should absolutely be exploiting.

That said, given the way the wind is blowing, it seems likely we’ll be twiddling our thumbs for a little while longer.

On that basis, we’d love to see Richard Hughes and Co. look to address other key needs in the squad. Chief amongst them, in our view, would be the signing of a new senior centre-back.

As things stand, we’ve Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, and Joe Gomez available in that department.

After having witnessed Arne Slot trial Andy Robertson at centre-back in the double header against Athletic Bilbao – alarm bells should be going off.

Whatever happened to Marc Guehi?

Empire of the Kop reported on Tuesday that Marc Guehi still figures very much on the club radar.

There remains an expectation that we’ll move for the Crystal Palace centre-back this summer.

It’s just, as ever, a question of when.

