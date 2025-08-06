Andy Robertson drops heartfelt message after Liverpool exit confirmed

(Photo by Matt McNulty/Getty Images)

Tyler Morton’s departure from Liverpool Football Club has been officially confirmed.

The 22-year-old midfielder moves to Ligue 1’s Lyon on a £15m deal (with a 20% sell-on clause included).

An emotional goodbye to his club of 17 years on Instagram inspired a host of heartfelt messages from teammates.

Andy Robertson shares heartfelt message to Tyler Morton

Andy Robertson joined the likes of departed Red Jarell Quansah in wishing the Englishman well in his move to the French top-flight.

“Go and smash it my mate,” the Scotland international wrote.

“Special player all the best ty,” Lewis Koumas commented.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tyler morton (@tylermorton6)

There can be few complaints, if any, about Morton’s time at Anfield. He was largely restricted to cameo appearances (owing to the quality of Liverpool’s starting midfield).

That said, we were far from disappointed with what our Academy graduate brought to the pitch when called upon.

Liverpool have considerable quality depth in midfield

When it comes to the holding midfield position, it’s difficult to see anyone breaking into the starting-XI ahead of Ryan Gravenberch.

Beyond that, there’s the extremely competent (if not flashy) Wataru Endo, and then there’s an ongoing question mark over the future of the highly-rated but raw Stefan Bajcetic (currently injured and not expected to be back until end of August).

Getting regular, quality game time, without sharp development on loan, was always going to be an uphill battle for Tyler Morton.

Shrewd business from Richard Hughes and Co.

All things considered, this looks like good business for Liverpool Football Club as part of a window defined by heavy spending.

That said, it would be remiss of us to overlook the fact our recruitment team have been very much on the ball when it comes to player sales.

A total amounting to roughly £144.9m (including add-ons) has been amassed – and that’s without considering the potential €53m [£46.1m] (plus add-ons) Darwin Nunez’s sale to Al-Hilal will provide.

It’s still a shame to see Morton go to Lyon, but we wish him nothing but the best.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile