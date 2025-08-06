Fresh ‘agreement’ news may see Liverpool realise £204.9m transfer truth

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Darwin Nunez is officially nearing a Liverpool exit this summer.

The Uruguayan international is reportedly set to switch to Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal.

It remains to be seen how much the Merseysiders will be able to recoup from the striker’s potential sale.

Darwin Nunez close to Al-Hilal agreement

Ben Jacobs now reports on X (formerly Twitter) that Darwin Nunez is ‘close to an agreement’ with the Saudi Pro League outfit.

The reliable reporter did, however, dispute reports elsewhere suggesting that Liverpool have already signed off on a €65m [£56.6m] deal.

That’s because the Reds are still waiting on a ‘formal approach’ from the 2024/25 Saudi top-flight runners-up.

Darwin Nunez close to an agreement with Al-Hilal on terms, as @FabrizioRomano called. Club-to-club talks expected to move swiftly if Nunez informs Liverpool he wants the move. Suggestions a €65m fee is already agreed are premature. Certainly a feeling a deal can be struck… pic.twitter.com/Y0FtD2AOd8 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) August 6, 2025

With three years remaining on the 26-year-old’s deal at Anfield, however, one might reasonably imagine a fee around the £60m mark is a likely ballpark figure.

Liverpool will be happy with £60m from Nunez sale

There will, naturally, be a degree of disappointment that our 2022 summer signing didn’t quite work out.

Despite plenty of promise after a blockbuster final season with Benfica – in which he registered 34 goals in 41 games (in all competitions) – Nunez ultimately hasn’t lived up to expectations.

Regardless, a fee in the region of £60m after an outlay of £64m in 2022 would be pretty good going for a footballer who has fallen out of favour under Arne Slot.

Liverpool player Sale total (inclusive of add-ons) Trent Alexander-Arnold £8.4m Tyler Morton £15m (approximately) Luis Diaz £65.5m Jarell Quansah £35m Caoimhin Kelleher £18m Nat Phillips £3m (approximately) Darwin Nunez £60m?* (estimation)

Accounting for sales already completed, a further £60m in the kitty (accounting for a total of £144.9m) would take Liverpool beyond the £200m mark for player sales (including add-ons).

If that can then be immediately reinvested in a deal for Newcastle’s world-class striker, Alexander Isak – all the better!

