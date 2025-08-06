Report: Jose Mourinho eyeing audacious Liverpool swoop after losing patience with Man City chase

(Photo by Gualter Fatia/Getty Images)

According to reports from Turkey, Jose Mourinho is eyeing an audacious swoop for one Liverpool stalwart this summer.

Last Minute Tickets to the Community Shield – Click Here!

The current Fenerbahce head coach has often been something of a pantomime villain among Kopites, infamously shushing Reds fans during the 2005 League Cup final when he was Chelsea manager and swanning down the touchline in his gilet after the Blues won at Anfield nine years later.

He also went on to manage our fiercest rivals Manchester United for two-and-a-half seasons before a comprehensive defeat in L4 prompted his sacking in December 2018, but despite his chequered history with LFC, he seemingly wants to sign one of our main players.

Mourinho eyeing audacious swoop for Alisson

Turkish outlet Sabah have reported (via Sport Witness) that, in his search for a goalkeeper, Mourinho has turned his attention to Alisson Becker.

Fenerbahce are in pursuit of a new number 1 amid the prospective departure of Dominik Livakovic and are now targeting a move for the Liverpool colossus after growing frustrated in their attempts to land his compatriot Ederson from Manchester City.

The Cityzens’ asking price of €20m (£17.4m) has also deterred Galatasaray, and the report claims that the Reds netminder has been offered to Mourinho’s side, although it’s added that no transfer talks or offers are being lined up at present.

You’ll have to look elsewhere, Mr Mourinho!

It’s safe to say that these reports can be taken with a pinch of salt, for the chances of Liverpool sanctioning the exit of their world-class, first-choice goalkeeper to a club managed by someone with ties to two of our biggest rivals are remote.

Even with the Reds adding three ‘keepers to their squad this summer (Giorgi Mamardashvili, Freddie Woodman, Armin Pecsi), the starting berth is Alisson’s to lose, and that simply won’t be happening unless he endures an unthinkable deterioration in form or a long-term absence through injury.

The 32-year-old has endured a few fitness issues in his time on Merseyside, so his Georgian understudy could viably see plenty of game-time in the upcoming season, but our number 1 will undoubtedly be starting any Premier League fixture for which he’s available.

No explanation is needed as to why Mourinho would want to sign the Liverpool stalwart (he’d also reportedly been targeting Federico Chiesa earlier this year), but surely the Fenerbahce boss will know deep down that the possibility of such a transfer is meagre and he’d realistically have to turn to more attainable alternatives.

Barring a seismic turn of events, we can discount any chance of Alisson ending up with the Istanbul club in the near future!