Deal close: Fabrizio Romano drops morning update as ‘breathtaking’ Liverpool maestro nears exit

Image via Kenta Harada/Getty Images and Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Following the confirmed departure of Tyler Morton to Lyon on Tuesday evening, another Liverpool player could soon follow him out the door, judging by fresh reports.

Last Minute Tickets to the Community Shield – Click Here!

The Reds will go into the new season with a much-changed attacking arsenal, and there may well be further movement both into and out of Anfield by the end of the transfer window.

One man who’s been strongly linked with an exit from the club is Darwin Nunez, the subject of rumoured interest from Al-Hilal and AC Milan, and it seems viable that he might no longer be an LFC player by 1 September.

Nunez now closing in on Liverpool exit

According to TEAMtalk, the 26-year-old is open to leaving Liverpool and has given the green light to a potential move to the aforementioned Saudi Pro League side, having been impressed by their ambitious long-term project and, in particular, their high-profile appointment of Simone Inzaghi as head coach.

Talks between the striker’s agents and the Riyadh-based outfit commenced in April and have intensified in recent weeks, and with a verbal agreement seemingly in place between those two parties, it’s over to the two clubs to negotiate terms.

The Reds are hoping to recoup most of the initial £65m that they paid to Benfica for Nunez three years ago, and formal talks with Al-Hilal are expected to begin in the coming days.

That report was followed by an update from Fabrizio Romano on Wednesday morning (via X) indicating that the Saudi club are ‘close to’ getting a deal done, with the final decision now resting with the player.

Nunez had his moments for Liverpool but writing has been on the wall

The striker appears to have had a change of heart, with many previous reports indicating that his preference was to remain in Europe rather than going further afield, although we’ve seen the pulling power of the Saudi Pro League with numerous players over the past couple of years.

What does seem apparent is that, despite a fine pre-season in which he scored five goals (only two fewer than he managed in the whole of 2024/25), the Uruguayan is prepared to close the book on his Liverpool career after three campaigns which were a mixture of ‘breathtaking’ moments (in the words of Luis Suarez) and baffling frustration.

A combination of one Premier League start since January, the arrival of Hugo Ekitike and the much-publicised pursuit of Alexander Isak make it clear where Nunez sits in the pecking order under Arne Slot, and it appears that not even his purple patch in recent weeks will change that.

It’s a shame that it’s never truly worked out for the 26-year-old at Anfield despite some memorable late goals, but at least it appears that the Reds will bank a healthy fee for him which could viably be put towards a blockbuster deal for Newcastle’s Swedish striker.

If Nunez has played his final competitive game for Liverpool, then we wish him the very best with his next move, which now seems like it’ll take him to the Middle East rather than mainland Europe.