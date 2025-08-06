‘He can fly any moment…’ – Fabrizio Romano claims Liverpool transfer agreement is ‘350% done’

Image via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Fabrizio Romano has indicated that an agreement for one player to leave Liverpool is ‘350% done’ and that a medical could be imminent.

On Wednesday morning, the Italian transfer guru claimed that Al-Hilal are ‘close to’ securing a deal to sign Darwin Nunez, with a ‘verbal agreement’ having been struck with the Reds and the final decision to be left to the player.

Ben Jacobs later followed up to report that an agreement on terms is nearing and that talks between the two clubs are ‘expected to move swiftly’, although he disputed claims of a €65m (£56.6m) fee being agreed, with the Premier League champions seemingly still waiting for a ‘formal approach’.

Romano: Agreement between Liverpool and Al-Hilal is ‘350% done’

Upon being tagged in a thread on X discussing the proposed transfer, Romano replied that negotiations between Liverpool and Al-Hilal are ‘done’ and that the 26-year-old could travel to Saudi Arabia at ‘any moment’ to undergo a medical if he accepts the terms on offer.

He stated: ‘350% done between clubs. Waiting for details to be clarified on player side, talks ongoing. If Darwin accepts he can fly any moment for medical. Because club to club is done. :-) ‘

Nunez’s exit now seems to be a matter of time

Whatever the status of talks between the two clubs might be (given the variance between what different sources are reporting), it’s undeniable that Nunez’s prospective transfer to Al-Hilal is gathering serious momentum and now feels like a matter of when rather than if it materialises.

The 26-year-old has apparently given the green light to joining the Saudi Pro League outfit (TEAMtalk), so it’d seem that personal terms won’t be an impediment to a transaction between completed, and the deal might even go through before the Community Shield on Sunday.

It appears increasingly likely that the striker’s final Anfield appearance came in the 4-1 win over Athletic Bilbao on Monday, with him scoring the Reds’ second goal, and he’s set to depart with a Premier League winner’s medal still gleaming from May.

Liverpool will probably recoup most of their initial £64m outlay on Nunez from 2022 if they’re to sell him to Al-Hilal, which sounds about right for a player in his mid-20s with three years remaining on his current contract and who – for all the criticism he’s shipped in England – has scored 40 goals in 143 games on Merseyside.

With Romano suggesting that the Uruguayan could depart at ‘any moment’ for a medical with the Riyadh-based side, the striker’s exit would appear to be imminent, thus continuing a sizeable exodus of players from LFC’s league-winning squad of 2024/25.