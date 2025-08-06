Liverpool fans handed Alexander Isak transfer encouragement by Tyneside reporter’s 5-word claim

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s first bid for Alexander Isak was flatly rejected by Newcastle, but despite some initial reports to the contrary, it seems the Reds could soon try their luck again for the 25-year-old.

The Athletic reported last week that, after seeing an opening offer of £110m rebuffed by the Magpies, the Merseysiders ‘are not inclined to bid again’ for the Swedish striker.

However, Richard Hughes might be given fresh encouragement by the player’s banishment to train alone on Tyneside, a punishment which was reportedly handed down by Eddie Howe.

Journalist hints at imminent second bid from Liverpool for Isak

One prominent Newcastle journalist has now hinted that a second official bid from Liverpool could soon make its way to St James’ Park.

In a post on X this afternoon, Lee Ryder stated that the Reds ‘have had every encouragement to put in another bid’ for Isak amid the Magpies’ struggles to ‘get deals done’, with Benjamin Sesko set to snub Howe’s side for Manchester United.

In quote-tweeting the Chronicle Live reporter, one LFC supporter proclaimed: ‘Our second bid is surely a matter of time’, to which the journalist swiftly replied: ‘Feels that way right now’.

Could Liverpool ultimately convince Newcastle to sell Isak?

With Newcastle evidently infuriated by Isak not joining the squad on their pre-season tour to Asia and instead undergoing his own training programme in Spain (talkSPORT), and now excluding him from the rest of the group at Darsley Park, one might wonder whether the relationship between club and player is now fractured beyond repair.

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie has indicated that the Magpies want £150m for the striker, which is significantly higher than the amount of Liverpool’s first bid, although it’s plausible that St James’ Park chiefs could cede some ground on that figure if the striker continues to be frozen out.

Also, the Reds’ transfer budget may soon be topped up handsomely from the prospective sale of Darwin Nunez, with The Athletic reporting of a verbal agreement on a deal worth £46m plus add-ons with Al-Hilal, so that could give LFC further scope to go back to Newcastle with a notably improved offer for their number 14.

The Tynesiders will likely hold firm for as long as possible in the hope that they can smooth things over with Isak, particularly with Howe’s side set to miss out on Sesko to Man United, so it’d almost certainly take a near-irresistible proposal from Liverpool to land the Swedish marksman.

Nonetheless, Ryder’s response on social media indicates that we mightn’t have to wait much longer for the next bid to be tabled…and then we await the next twist in what has already been a dramatic saga.