One image shared by Liverpool on social media hints at huge squad boost for Community Shield

Liverpool fans have been handed a timely piece of good news ahead of the Community Shield against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

The Reds’ opening competitive fixture of the 2025/26 season sees them take on the FA Cup holders at Wembley as the two sides contest the first piece of silverware of the new campaign, with the Merseysiders aiming to win the trophy for the second time in four years.

Darwin Nunez scored on his official LFC debut when we last won the Community Shield in 2022 (against Manchester City), but we won’t have the Uruguayan this coming weekend as he’s set to jet off to complete his transfer to Al-Hilal.

However, Liverpool could welcome back another South American favourite for the match on Sunday.

Alisson returns to Liverpool training

The club’s official X channel shared images from their Thursday morning training session, one of which features a smiling Alisson Becker, who’s back with the squad after attending to a personal matter in Brazil.

The goalkeeper had left the pre-season tour to Asia in order to be with his wife as she underwent surgery, but he’s now linked up with his LFC teammates in time for the Wembley showdown against Crystal Palace.

Liverpool blessed with top-class goalkeeping options

Although Giorgi Mamardashvili pulled off two tremendous saves against Athletic Bilbao on Monday, Arne Slot will no doubt be delighted to have Liverpool’s number 1 back in time for the Community Shield.

The Dutchman is now left with a pleasant selection headache as he tries to decide between sticking with the Georgian and giving him another opportunity to impress, or handing much-needed minutes to Alisson, who played only one match in pre-season.

Much like when Caoimhin Kelleher was at Anfield as the Brazilian’s deputy, the Reds are blessed with top-class goalkeeping options who’d be the envy of most Premier League clubs.

Our first-choice stopper was sidelined for three months of last season through multiple injuries, and if something similar were to happen this time around (heaven forbid), at least we have a quality backup in Mamardashvili to step up.

We fully trust in Slot to make the right decision as to who starts on Sunday, and regardless of whichever option he goes with, it’s great to see Alisson back in Liverpool and looking all smiles after attending to the important personal matter.