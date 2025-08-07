How much Darwin Nunez will earn at Al-Hilal compared to Liverpool after ‘full agreement’ reached

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Darwin Nunez is reportedly on the verge of being the next player from Liverpool’s Premier League-winning squad to move on from Anfield within three months of the trophy being presented.

Trent Alexander-Arnold, Caoimhin Kelleher, Jarell Quansah and Luis Diaz have already left since the end of last season, with Arne Slot’s strongest starting XI for the upcoming campaign set to have a rather different complexion to his 2024/25 line-up.

As reported by Fabrizio Romano (via X) on Wednesday night, a ‘verbal agreement’ has been reached on a transfer to Al-Hilal for the Uruguay striker, with the Reds expected to bank €53m (£46.3m) plus add-ons from the impending sale of the 26-year-old.

How much will Nunez be paid in Saudi Arabia?

It’s now been revealed how much Nunez is expected to earn in wages at the Saudi Pro League club, who he’s about to join on a three-year contract.

Sky Germany reporter Florian Plettenberg took to X in the early hours of Thursday morning with further details on the Uruguayan’s impending move to Riyadh, where the forward will be paid ‘around €15 million net per year’ (equating to £13.1m annually) after a ‘full agreement’ was reached between all parties.

Nunez set to more than triple his current wages with Al-Hilal move

According to Capology, Nunez earned a net wage of just under €4.6m (£4m) for the 2024/25 season at Liverpool, a little over 30% of what he’s projected to pocket once he joins Al-Hilal.

Should the respective figures be accurate, it lays bare the eye-watering wealth on offer to footballers who transfer to the Saudi Pro League, where even a relatively brief stint could set up a player and his family for life financially.

For all the criticism about the quality of football in the Middle Eastern nation, it’s undeniable that the foremost domestic league in the Arab peninsula has become a huge attraction, with several of the Uruguayan’s ex-LFC teammates flocking there (Jordan Henderson, Bobby Firmino, Fabinho).

While Nunez had endured a barren campaign in front of goal last year (just seven in 47 games) and fell out of favour with Slot in the second half of the season, he’ll still be missed by a lot of Liverpool supporters who appreciate his indefatigable nature on the pitch and his unbridled celebrations of triumphant moments.

He also gave us quite a few memorable late winners, coming up clutch away to Newcastle and Nottingham Forest in 2023/24 and dramatically turning a frustrating day at Brentford into one of jubilation with his stoppage-time brace in January.

It’ll be sad to see him leave, but he’s wholly entitled to decide on what he feels is best for his career, and we wish him well in Saudi Arabia if and when his move to Al-Hilal is confirmed.