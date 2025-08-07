Ian Doyle: Liverpool ‘will look to sign’ another forward this month, but only on two conditions

Image via Blood Red: Liverpool FC on YouTube

Ian Doyle has outlined Liverpool’s plans for the remainder of the summer transfer window if – as expected – Darwin Nunez is sold.

The Uruguayan is on the cusp of completing a move to Al-Hilal to the tune of €53m (£46.3m) plus add-ons (Ben Jacobs), with the 26-year-old set to say his goodbyes to his teammates at the AXA Training Centre today.

The Reds have been heavily linked with Alexander Isak as a prospective replacement for our number 9, although Newcastle value the Sweden international at a whopping £150m (Keith Downie) and flatly rejected our opening offer of £110m last week (The Athletic).

What has Doyle said about Liverpool’s pursuit of a new forward?

On Thursday morning, Doyle took to X with an update on Nunez’s impending transfer to the Saudi Pro League, also outlining that Liverpool do intend to sign another forward this month, albeit on two clear conditions.

The Liverpool Echo journalist posted: ‘#LFC have agreed deal to sell Darwin Nunez to Al-Hilal for €53m (£46.3m) plus bonuses. Nunez expressed desire to leave this summer. If deal goes through, club will look to sign attacker – but only one who can be a starter and is attainable at what they believe is fair value.’

Liverpool could do with adding one more forward this month

If and when Nunez departs, that’ll leave Arne Slot with only four out-and-out senior attackers in his squad, one of whom (Federico Chiesa) was rarely trusted last season.

The Reds have other options who can be deployed in the forward line (Florian Wirtz, Dominik Szoboszlai, Harvey Elliott), along with teenage talents such as Rio Ngumoha, Jayden Danns and Ben Doak, but ideally they’ll bring in one more readymade first-team starter at centre-forward.

Isak is unquestionably the man that they want, but even with the 25-year-old banished to train on his own at Newcastle, the Magpies are bound to put up an extremely stern fight to hold onto the second-highest scorer in the 2024/25 Premier League.

Even after spending the bones of £200m on Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike, Liverpool aren’t the kind of club who’ll be duped into paying what they believe to be over the odds for a player, a sensible approach which has served them remarkably well in recent years.

As Doyle has indicated, they won’t allow their pants to be pulled down when it comes to paying for an incoming attacker this month, although fans will just be hoping that we won’t be left short up top once the transfer window shuts on 1 September.