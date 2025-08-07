Paul Joyce: Liverpool ‘will spend the money’ to land transfer target – but face one big obstacle

(Photo by Lauren DeCicca/Getty Images)

Paul Joyce has claimed that Liverpool would be prepared to spend big on Alexander Isak this month, but might stop short of Newcastle’s reported valuation of the striker.

Last Minute Tickets to the Community Shield – Click Here!

The Reds have seen an opening bid of £110m turned down by St James’ Park chiefs (The Athletic), who are understood to value the Sweden international at an eye-watering £150m (Keith Downie).

The 25-year-old has been made to train on his own by Eddie Howe and was excluded from a team bonding event on Wednesday, and Tyneside journalist Lee Ryder appeared to hint that a second offer from LFC could be made sooner rather than later.

What has Joyce said about Liverpool and Isak?

Joyce was discussing the Isak situation on Off The Ball when he outlined that, while Liverpool are willing to go big on the centre-forward, Newcastle’s inability to thus far land a replacement could make it difficult for them to sanction an exit for the ex-Real Sociedad marksman.

The Times’ northern football correspondent said: “Until that situation is resolved with Newcastle, in terms of bringing in players, it almost to me, in my view, it sort of complicates Liverpool’s interest in Alexander Isak.

“I just don’t see how Newcastle will be able to not get quality strikers in and then sell their best player from last season, who helped them get into the Champions League and, as we saw at Wembley, helped them beat Liverpool and [win] the Carabao Cup.

“Liverpool are there. Liverpool will spend the money. There was talk of £150m for him, and that was Newcastle’s valuation. I don’t think Liverpool will go to that, personally. I don’t think they would see that as good value.”

Liverpool may need external factors to fall in their favour

Although Benjamin Sesko’s reported preference for a move to Manchester United doesn’t affect Liverpool directly, that the RB Leipzig striker would choose the Red Devils over Newcastle may have an adverse effect for the Merseysiders in terms of the Magpies being less amenable to selling Isak.

Such is the domino effect nature of the modern transfer market, whereby the probability of one transaction seems largely contingent on another happening first.

It’s been well-documented by now that the Reds would like to sign the 25-year-old and that he wants a move to Anfield, but that all counts for nothing unless the St James’ Park give the green light to selling him.

Joyce is probably right in saying that Liverpool are unlikely to go as high as £150m for Isak, even in a summer which has seen them recoup a sizeable amount in player sales as well as spending big on new recruits.

Richard Hughes certainly won’t give up hope of landing the Newcastle striker, although it might take external cirumstances falling in LFC’s favour to help trigger any prospective move to Anfield.

In the meantime, we expect another bid to make it way to Tyneside soon. When it does, the response from the Magpies will be keenly anticipated.