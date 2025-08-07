‘Flying to Germany’ – Liverpool player set to ‘say his goodbyes’ to teammates in Kirkby today

(Photo by Kenta Harada/Getty Images)

One Liverpool player is expected to ‘say his goodbyes’ to his teammates today before completing a permanent transfer away from Anfield.

Fabrizio Romano reported on Wednesday (via X) that a ‘verbal agreement’ has been reached on a move to Al-Hilal for Darwin Nunez, with Florian Plettenberg subsequently claiming that the Uruguay striker will earn a net yearly wage of €15m (£13.1m) plus add-ons in Saudi Arabia.

Just a couple of days after Tyler Morton completed his £15m transfer to Lyon, the Reds’ number 9 is set to become the next player to depart the Premier League champions, thus bringing an end to his three-year stint on Merseyside.

Nunez set to say his goodbyes at Liverpool today

On Wednesday night, Ben Jacobs took to X with an update on Nunez’s impending move to the Saudi Pro League, which is now on the cusp of completion.

The journalist stated that the finishing touches are being put on a transfer amounting to €53m (£46.3m) plus add-ons, with the 26-year-old expected at the AXA Training Centre today to ‘say his goodbyes’ to his teammates before ‘flying to Germany for a medical’.

Nunez had his flaws but will be fondly remembered at Liverpool

It’d be generous to label Nunez’s time at Liverpool as a roaring success, but it’d also be most unfair to dismiss him as a complete dud, as some factions of the UK media have done.

His finishing could often be erratic, for sure, and seven goals from 47 games last season was a poor return for a striker who cost an initial £64m when signed from Benfica in 2022, but an overall return of 40 goals in 143 appearances isn’t exactly disgraceful.

For example, it’s a damn sight better than Jack Grealish’s record of 17 goals in 157 matches for Manchester City since his £100m move from Aston Villa. Yes, the England international is a winger rather than a centre-forward, but he’s still playing as an attacker for one of the top teams in the country (and indeed Europe).

Nunez will leave with the fondest of wishes from Liverpool fans who appreciate his tireless work rate on the pitch, his passionate celebrations (who could forget his dash down the Wembley steps at the 2024 Carabao Cup final) and his penchant for a stoppage-time winner.

If today is indeed his last on Merseyside before he jets off to complete his move to Al-Hilal, it’ll be an emotional one in Kirkby as the Reds players bid farewell to a popular teammate who’ll always be welcomed back with open arms at Anfield.