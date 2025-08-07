Fabrizio Romano names Liverpool’s ‘dream option’ if they’re unable to land Alexander Isak

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has named the ‘dream option’ that Liverpool could pursue in the final month of the transfer window if they’re unable to land Alexander Isak.

The Swedish striker has been made to train on his own at Newcastle after missing the club’s pre-season tour to Asia, and Tyneside reporter Lee Ryder hinted that it could be just a matter of time before a second official bid from Anfield is tabled, with the Reds’ opening offer of £110m being turned down.

In the meantime, the Italian transfer guru reported on Wednesday night that a verbal agreement has been reached for Darwin Nunez to join Al-Hilal, with a medical seemingly impending for the 26-year-old ahead of his inevitable exit from Merseyside.

Romano: Barcola is Liverpool’s Plan B if they can’t get Isak

In an update on his eponymous YouTube channel, Romano stated that Liverpool could turn their attention to a move for Paris Saint-Germain winger Bradley Barcola if the Magpies remain firm on their ‘not for sale’ stance regarding Isak.

The transfer reporter said: “In case the Isak deal can’t happen because Newcastle decide to close their doors and not proceed with this one, Bradley Barcola is the dream option in terms of wingers.

“For Liverpool, the striker is Isak. If they can’t get Isak, there is a possibility to go for a winger in that case. Bradley Barcola is seen as a dream target internally at Liverpool.”

However, Romano added that Liverpool haven’t made contact with either Barcola or PSG as of now, with Isak very much remaining the ‘priority target’, and the Champions League holders have no intention of parting with the 22-year-old.

Barcola to Liverpool is realistically a long shot

Luis Diaz’s exit to Bayern Munich leaves Cody Gakpo as the only natural senior left winger in Arne Slot’s current squad, although Rio Ngumoha’s sensational pre-season displays may yet catapult him into genuine first-team contention over the next few months.

It isn’t hard to see why the Reds might fancy an audacious move for Barcola, who scored 21 goals and set up another 19 last season in helping PSG to cruise to the Ligue 1 title and become European champions for the first time, eliminating us on their way to lifting the trophy.

As Romano outlined, though, it’d be nearly impossible for Liverpool to entice the Frenchman to leave Paris, or for his club to sanction his exit. Even that one would probably be beyond the savvy negotiation skills of LFC sporting director Richard Hughes.

In any event, a centre-back and centre-forward appear to be of greater need right now, with Slot’s squad appearing light in those positions once Nunez departs, hence the pursuit of Isak.

Nonetheless, it’s no harm for the Reds to have a solid Plan B in the back pocket in case the Newcastle striker is unattainable, and Barcola has shown over the past year that he can excel on the big stage.