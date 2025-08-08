Sky Sports confirm transfer now progressing as Liverpool eagerly watch on

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Newcastle are reportedly closing in on a deal to land Brentford forward Yoane Wissa.

The Magpies are focusing on a deal for the 28-year-old forward after Manchester United beat them to the signing of Benjamin Sesko.

Eddie Howe’s men are also understood to hold interest in the likes of Nicolas Jackson (Chelsea) and Lois Openda (RB Leipzig).

Newcastle ready to sign Brentford’s Yoane Wissa

Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie jumped on to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday afternoon to confirm that Newcastle are ‘ready to finalise a deal’ for Wissa.

The report in question confirms the northeast-based outfit will be able to land the DR Congo national for around £35m.

Importantly, the player himself is keen on the move to St James’ Park this summer, which would finally see Newcastle land some attacking reinforcements.

🚨 Newcastle are ready to finalise a deal with Brentford for forward Yoane Wissa — and are hoping a deal can be struck quickly.

💰 Understand the fee under discussion is around the £35m mark.

✈️ Wissa's representatives are travelling to the UK today in the hope of thrashing out… pic.twitter.com/U2IuJ1py5D — Keith Downie (@SkySports_Keith) August 8, 2025

Why Wissa transfer is good news for Liverpool & Alexander Isak

It still remains to be seen whether the signing of Wissa alone will be enough to prompt Newcastle to release Liverpool-linked Alexander Isak.

The Brentford star isn’t quite as heavy-hitting a signing as a Sesko might have been.

However, if we ignore the name and look into the stats, there’s a great deal there to indicate that Eddie Howe is getting a superb offensive addition to his squad.

Firstly, whilst Yoane Wissa is primarily a centre-forward, he is capable of deputising on either flank if need be.

In 2024/25, the Bees striker was the sixth-highest scoring player in the Premier League.

Players Premier League goals Mo Salah 29 (9 penalties) Alexander Isak 23 (4 penalties) Erling Haaland 22 (3 penalties) Chris Wood 20 (3 penalties) Bryan Mbeumo 20 (5 penalties) Yoane Wissa 19 (0 penalties)

* Premier League players ranked by goals scored in the 2024/25 season, via Fotmob

Intriguingly, if we take penalty goals out of the equation, he registered one fewer top-flight goal than Mo Salah and was on level-pegging with Erling Haaland and Isak.

How does Wissa compare to Sesko?

Obviously, it should be borne in mind that Benjamin Sesko (22) is considerably younger and rawer than his Brentford counterpart.

That said, with only 13 Bundesliga goals in the German top-flight last term (two of which came from spot-kicks), we’re inclined to argue that, at this point in time, Wissa is the superior option.

This may not be the case in a year or two’s time, but the stats suggest this is really smart business for Eddie Howe’s men.

If it expedites Alexander Isak’s potential Liverpool transfer, too – everyone looks set to be a winner!

