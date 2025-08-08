What Sky are now hearing about Liverpool & Bradley Barcola transfer this summer

(Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly ‘closely monitoring’ Bradley Barcola’s situation at PSG this summer.

This comes amid the Merseysiders’ ongoing pursuit of Alexander Isak, with the club waiting on Newcastle to source a potential successor for the Swede.

Theoretically, Arne Slot’s outfit could pivot to the Ligue 1 winger should a move for the Premier League striker fall through.

Liverpool consider Bradley Barcola transfer

It remains to be seen whether Liverpool will be forced to turn their focus to Barcola in the window.

Indeed, Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg reports on X (formerly Twitter) that the Reds have yet to supply any offers or enter into advanced talks with the Frenchman’s entourage.

Isak remains our recruitment team’s number one priority in the market ahead of Darwin Nunez’s planned departure to Saudi Arabia.

🚨🔴 Liverpool are closely monitoring the situation of Bradley #Barcola. However, there have been no offers or advanced talks with the player’s camp at this stage. Alexander Isak remains the priority target for #LFC. Should that move fall through, the club would have the budget… pic.twitter.com/QxJl15E54Z — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) August 8, 2025

Liverpool need to sign Alexander Isak this summer

Look, we’re huge fans of Barcola and think he’s already a tremendous talent at 22 years of age.

But in what world does signing the PSG man not block Rio Ngumoha’s (16) pathway to the first team?

Given the club has explicitly come out and said it’s keen to avoid that eventuality, we suspect a more senior option will be preferred.

Regardless, the absolute priority as far as the forward line is concerned should be the unique market opportunity, which is Alexander Isak.

By all accounts, all the major figureheads in Paris – Luis Campos, Luis Enrique, and Nasser Al-Khelaifi – want to keep Barcola in the French capital. On top of that, the player’s hardly loudly pushing for a move away, is he?

Rodrygo would be more interesting for Liverpool

Able to play across the forward line – and with plenty of experience on the right wing – Brazil international Rodrygo (24) would represent the better choice financially in a world where Liverpool also get Isak over the line.

That said, the idea of the Real Madrid winger is not without problems itself. The footballer is understood to favour being specifically played on the left flank.

On that basis, one has to wonder whether signing the wide man would also impede Rio Ngumoha’s development.

We’re not expecting the former Chelsea academy graduate to get serious minutes this season (perhaps around the 1,000 minute mark or under). But unless we’re planning to offload Cody Gakpo next summer, there’s an inherent risk attached to landing a young left-sided winger in the window.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile