Are Liverpool well-prepared to compete for every trophy this season?

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images/Getty Images For The Premier League)

After a phenomenal first season under Arne Slot, Liverpool are out to achieve even more in 2025/26. While looking at this summer’s transfer window, it’s obvious that the Reds plan to fight for all titles next season, especially the Champions League. Are they already prepared for that?

At the beginning of last term, there were multiple question marks around the club. After almost a decade in charge, Jürgen Klopp unfortunately decided to leave after winning almost every single title with the Reds. A miracle with the resurrection of one of the biggest clubs in the world came to an end.

It was time to start a new era – the era of Arne Slot. At the beginning, everyone was thinking the transition would need some time. Nobody was expecting a winning streak and for LFC to be competing for the big titles in the first season, even though he still had one of the best teams in the Premier League.

What has happened can be described as the next fairytale at Liverpool. The Reds turned out to be one of the best teams in the whole of Europe during the season and were mentioned as big favorites to win the Champions League at one point. The loss to PSG on penalties was one of the biggest disappointments of the season, hurting more than the defeat to Newcastle in the Carabao Cup final or the FA Cup elimination against Plymouth. Other than that, it was a hugely impressive first season for Slot in winning the Premier League, and even more can be expected next season.

Huge signings follow a clear strategy at Liverpool

By taking a look at all the transfer activity of this summer so far, it’s clear that the Reds want to compete for every title and hopefully win the lot this season. Up to now, the club have already spent more than £268m on incoming players. Florian Wirtz stands out of all the new signings at an initial cost of £100m, and more bonuses could follow soon. He could immediately become a key player for Slot and the Reds, and could also become an immediate fan favourite.

However, it’s not fair to just mention Wirtz here. Other signings like Hugo Ekitiké from Eintracht Frankfurt, Milos Kerkez from Bournemouth and Jeremie Frimpong from Leverkusen are also following a well-thought strategy.

With an average age of 22.28 years, the club have mostly signed young players who can already compete on the highest level and still have more potential to discover. It can be said that the Reds are currently laying the foundation for a hugely successful future, too, and their transfer activity mightn’t be over yet.

Who will follow next?

According to media reports and recent accounts from top journalists, the next major signing should be Alexander Isak from Newcastle. After the initial rumours felt a bit weird since the club already signed Ekitiké as a new striker, a move for Isak seems realistic right now. Liverpool’s first offer of more than £100m was rejected, but there seems to be almost no doubt that there will be improved offers soon to make him one of the most expensive transfers in the history of LFC and the Premier League.

Other than that, not too many other signings should be needed to compete for almost everything next season. While having a look at the current squad, another centre-back could be needed. For now, there are only three potential starters in the squad in that area of the pitch, and with a busy schedule ahead, this could lead to problems. In Marc Guéhi of Crystal Palace and Castello Lukeba of RB Leipzig, there are already some rumoured targets for this position, and the Reds are generally savvy enough to make an astute additon to their defence.

Otherwise, the current squad already looks quite nice and sharp, but still with a good breadth and always promising youth players from the academy behind. With the departure of Luis Díaz and the tragic death of Diogo Jota there is only one senior left winger in the squad, although Ekitiké could play this position.

If that’s not enough, there’s Rio Ngumoha as one of the most promising players in the youth academy. He had some exceptional moments in pre-season and put his foot forward for further first-team inclusion.

Historic season incoming for Liverpool?

Considering all those circumstances, the Reds could potentially have a wonderful 2025/26. Most of the current players already know how Slot wants to play and reached the summit of English football last season.

This summer, the overall squad quality seems to have improved; and if Slot can incorporate all the new signings as soon as possible, and they bring in more recruits to bolster squad depth, then Liverpool would seem to be well-prepared for the new season and for all the tournaments in which they’re competing.

There are other reasons as to why experts and bookmakers picked Liverpool as the favorite to win the Premier League next season. For example, the Reds will need a bit of luck in terms of injuries.

In recent years, this has been an issue at some point in the campaign. If that’s not the case in 2025/26, Slot will be spoiled for choice, and next season could become one of the best in the club’s glorious history.