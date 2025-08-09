Excellent Marc Guehi transfer news now coming out of London this afternoon

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool are reportedly right at the front of the queue to sign Marc Guehi this summer.

However, that possible eventuality depends on whether or not the England international will be allowed to leave in the window.

The centre-back positions remain a key area in need of addressing for the Merseysiders, with the club only possessing three senior options.

Chelsea won’t compete with Liverpool for Marc Guehi

We’re under no illusions that Guehi could be a long-term Virgil van Dijk replacement.

However, that’s no reason to rule out a defender that still possesses serious quality.

Mike McGrath at The Telegraph now reports that Liverpool’s pathway to the England international is not as fraught with obstacles as previously thought.

Enzo Maresca’s Chelsea have also been linked with Marc Guehi. However, despite having recently suffered a long-term injury to Levi Colwill, they are understood to be focusing on other targets.

How much does Marc Guehi cost this summer?

Guehi should, theoretically, not cost Liverpool the earth given his contract is due to expire in 2026.

However, as McGrath rightfully points out, the footballer is a key cog in Oliver Glasner’s team.

Assuming that the Eagles win their legal battle in the Court of Arbitration for Sport and are reinstated within this year’s Europa League competition, it will almost certainly complicate matters further.

Palace will, quite reasonably, look at this season as a rare opportunity to secure Champions League football for 2026/27. After all, a strong example has already been set by two of the Premier League’s worst-performing sides last term in Manchester United and Tottenham.

In which case, the club would be well-advised to keep hold of one of its best assets in Guehi on the basis of the riches of Champions League qualification outweighing the potential loss of the Englishman on a free.

Guehi makes sense for Liverpool amid Ibrahima Konate wait

Liverpool need to be prepared for the fact that they may also have some business to sort out at centre-back next summer.

Ibrahima Konate continues to stall on putting pen to paper on a contract extension amid reported interest from Real Madrid.

That alone should be incentive enough for Liverpool to evolve their interest in Marc Guehi and shore up the position.

