Howe makes ‘clear’ Alexander Isak point after Fabrizio Romano’s big Liverpool update

Alexander Isak to Liverpool remains a story to watch, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Newcastle frontman continues to train in isolation, with the club so far struggling to get the 25-year-old to commit to a contract extension.

The Merseysiders are reportedly prepared to come in with an improved bid for the Sweden international.

However, this may first depend on Arne Slot’s side receiving encouragement to do so.

Liverpool still one to watch over Alexander Isak transfer

Fabrizio Romano has reported that Alexander Isak has clearly communicated to Newcastle, once again, that he won’t be signing a new contract.

The former Real Sociedad star ‘wants to go to Liverpool’ and remains committed to this stance.

“Isak, I am told, new thing to say tonight, said in a very clear way to Newcastle, again this week, that he is not willing to sign a new contract at the club,” the Italian spoke on his personal YouTube channel.

“So Newcastle tried again earlier this week to offer him a new contract but the player at the minute… we don’t know in football, maybe this could change in the next days or weeks.

“In this moment, Alexander Isak has no intention to sign a new contract at Newcastle. Alexander Isak wants to go to Liverpool. So, this story remains absolutely on. It’s not over.”

The striker has three years left on a contract set to expire in June 2028.

Newcastle already preparing for Isak summer window exit

Judging by Newcastle’s latest transfer activity, it seems the St James’ Park-dwelling outfit is already preparing for the worst-case scenario of Isak’s exit.

If reports are to be believed, the Magpies are closing in on a move for Brentford attacker Yoane Wissa (28).

Beyond that, there’s clear interest in the likes of Chelsea’s Nicolas Jackson (24), which would suggest Newcastle are keen to bring in a young striker they can invest in for the long term.

Eddie Howe has not provided Newcastle fans with hope

Eddie Howe’s position on the matter of Isak’s future has been pretty clear.

The player won’t train or be included in any of the day-to-day realities of life around Newcastle’s squad – unless something significant changes in his dealings with the club.

With the Sweden international set to miss out on Newcastle’s opening Premier League clash with Aston Villa, however, this looks unlikely to be resolved in the near future.

“I’d want Alex to be playing today, I’d want him training tomorrow. We would love the player to be with us – let me make that absolutely clear,” Howe told the press (via the Independent).

“There’s no part of me that doesn’t want that outcome, but I don’t see that changing before Aston Villa, the current situation we’re in.”

There’s still a possibility that the northeast-based side could dig in its heels and refuse to sell its top asset until the club is functioning capably behind the scenes once again.

After all, what good is a record fee if it won’t be spent wisely?

On the other hand, that’s a potentially self-destructive option ahead of a key campaign in which Newcastle could do with holding on to Champions League football to continue their upward trajectory.

