Mo Salah responds after Israeli forces murder ‘Palestinian Pele’ & civilians waiting for humanitarian aid

Mo Salah has invited UEFA to elaborate on the nature of Suleiman al-Obeid’s passing on Wednesday.

The former Palestinian footballer, nicknamed the ‘Palestinian Pele’, is understood to have been killed by Israeli forces.

The Independent relays an update from the Palestinian Football Association (PFA) confirming that the 41-year-old was shot dead by Israeli forces.

It’s the latest recorded incident of starving Gazans being shot dead by the Israeli military whilst waiting for humanitarian aid on the Gaza strip.

Mo Salah challenges UEFA over Suleiman al-Obeid’s murder

UEFA shared a tweet honouring the life of al-Obeid following his passing in Palestine.

It didn’t escape Liverpool attacker Mo Salah’s notice – nor that of the conscientious public, we suspect – that the international footballing body failed to elaborate on the precise circumstances around the Palestinian’s murder.

Can you tell us how he died, where, and why? https://t.co/W7HCyVVtBE — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) August 9, 2025

The former Palestine national team player, Suleiman Al-Obaid, was killed in an Israeli strike targeting civilians waiting for humanitarian aid in the southern Gaza Strip.https://t.co/BWTmJThzeC pic.twitter.com/3qrIMksO2H — Palestine Football Association (@Palestine_fa) August 6, 2025

Given the widespread evidence (in video form or otherwise) that is available to members of the public across the globe, it’s disappointing to see organisations like UEFA continue to shield Israel from scrutiny.

You have to wonder what new low, what level of despicable depravity, the Israeli government and military need to commit to before international bodies are forced to publicly disavow Israel.

Who was Suleiman al-Obeid?

The former attacking midfielder was heralded as one of the shining lights of Palestinian football.

Al-Obeid was born in Gaza on March 24 1984, and he featured for Khadamat al-Shati, Markaz Shabab al-Am’ari (in the occupied West Bank), and Gaza Sport.

The player, also nicknamed ‘The Gazelle’ and ‘Henry of Palestine’, earned 24 international caps with Palestine. He scored two goals with the national team, including an infamous scissor-kick against Yemen in the 2010 West Asian Football Federation Championship, according to a PFA statement.

The Guardian notes that the ex-footballer adds to a growing list of athletes (‘at least 662 sportspeople and their relatives’) who have reportedly been killed in the ongoing genocide.