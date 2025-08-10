What Szoboszlai and Frimpong did before Dutchman’s debut goal was just as brilliant as the finish

Image via TNT Sports

Having seen Hugo Ekitike score on his Liverpool debut today, Jeremie Frimpong decided that he too would get in on the act!

The pair were among four players making their first official appearance for the Reds in the Community Shield this afternoon, and both were on the scoresheet inside the first 20 minutes at Wembley.

The Frenchman opened the scoring in the fourth minute with a tidy finish, and shortly after Jean-Philiipe Mateta drew Crystal Palace level from the penalty spot, the Dutch right-back restored the Merseysiders’ lead in style.

Szoboszlai and Frimpong link up brilliantly for debutant’s goal

Frimpong cut inside from the right flank and initially appeared to be aiming a cross towards Mo Salah on the edge of the six-yard box, but instead he chipped the ball over Dean Henderson and into the far corner of the Eagles’ net to make it 2-1.

It was a wonderfully audacious finish from our new signing – and it poignantly came in the 20th minute as Liverpool fans were paying tribute to Diogo Jota – although what happened in the lead-up to the goal was just as noteworthy.

Dominik Szoboszlai’s long-range pass to pick out the 24-year-old on the flank was masterful, as was the ex-Bayer Leverkusen man’s deft first touch to instantly bring the ball under control, before then advancing on the penalty area and finishing to the net with aplomb.

Frimpong making an instant impact for Liverpool

Integrating so many new signings into a team all at once can be tricky, with players naturally needing time to gel with one another, but that process already appears to be quite seamless with Liverpool’s newcomers!

Ekitike has been linking up brilliantly with his teammates, while Frimpong’s mastery to control Szoboszlai’s pass and have the confidence to lob the ball over Henderson from an acute angle was simply marvellous.

Another debutant to register a goal contribution was Florian Wirtz, who claimed the assist for the Frenchman’s opener in the early minutes, leaving just Milos Kerkez among the debuting quartet not to either score or set up a goal in the first half at Wembley.

The two goalscorers will be glad to make an instant impact for Liverpool, in particular the ex-Eintracht Frankfurt striker, and hopefully their performances the Community Shield will be a sign of things to come in a red shirt!

You can view Szoboszlai’s pass in the lead-up to Frimpong’s goal below, via @footballontnt on X: