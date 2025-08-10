Oliver Glasner addresses Marc Guehi’s future ahead of Community Shield amid Liverpool rumours

(Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has spoken out about Marc Guehi’s future at the club amid rumours over a potential move to Liverpool.

The FA Cup winners and Premier League champions go head-to-head at Wembley this afternoon in the Community Shield, with both sides having the opportunity to claim the first domestic silverware of the new season.

The fixture comes amid reports linking the defender with a move to Anfield, and the 25-year-old is now into the final year of his contract with the Eagles, with speculation over his future ongoing.

What did Glasner say about Guehi’s future?

In that context, it was no surprise that Glasner was asked about Guehi in his press conference ahead of the Community Shield, and the Austrian acknowledged that the eventual decision would rest with the player, who’d reportedly be in favour of a move to Liverpool.

The Palace manager said (via Liverpool Echo): “You have to ask Marc. At the end it’s always the player’s decision. Marc decides about his future, and of course everybody wants Marc to sign a new contract, but it will be his decision.”

Surely Liverpool will put in a bid for Guehi this month?

With Arne Slot confirming on Friday that Joe Gomez is still sidelined with injury, it means Liverpool will have just two senior natural centre-backs for the match at Wembley today. For all the excellent recruitment which has been completed over the summer, that’s a damning oversight five days out from the start of the Premier League season.

Some may argue that the Reds would be wise to wait it out and see if Guehi’s contract situation remains unresolved going into 2026, so that he could potentially be snapped up on a free transfer next year, but frankly we don’t have that luxury.

Palace value the centre-back at £40m (BBC Sport), which isn’t a lot to pay for a Premier League-proven, 25-year-old England defender, certainly when LFC have such a pressing need to bolster their squad in that area of the pitch.

The Eagles’ number 6 is set to play against Liverpool today in what could be an audition of sorts for a potential move to Anfield, and a strong performance will surely have Reds sporting director Richard Hughes seeking to accelerate a move for the player.

Glasner seems open to the possibility of losing his captain, judging by his comments above. The Selhurst Park side will understandably do their utmost to keep Guehi, but the Merseysiders cannot let the final three weeks of the transfer window pass without submitting at least one concrete offer for him.

His appearance at Wembley today will add an intriguing subplot to the Community Shield.