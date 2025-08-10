Slot now has Alexander Isak problem after what BBC pundit saw vs Crystal Palace

(Photos by Yu Chun Christopher Wong & George Wood/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Hugo Ekitike made a bright start in his first competitive start for Liverpool against Crystal Palace.

The Frenchman opened the scoring in the first four minutes with a precise effort from just outside the 18-yard box.

Florian Wirtz provided the assist, with the Merseysiders 2-1 up at Wembley Stadium (at the time of writing) on Sunday afternoon.

Hugo Ekitike already has chemistry with Florian Wirtz

If this is a sign of things to come, Liverpool fans are going to have a lot of fun watching our new boys in 2025/26.

Our £100m (up front) signing from Bayer Leverkusen already looks a phenomenal operator on the ball, whilst Ekitike’s ability to link up play in the final third is sure to be an invaluable asset for Arne Slot.

Intriguingly, the pair in question also appear to have struck up a partnership, judging by their latest display at Wembley.

“They’ve got a really good chemistry together Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike, you could see that in the first goal,” Steve McManaman spoke on TNT Sports’ coverage of the Community Shield (via BBC Sport).

“It was a nice start for Liverpool and particularly two of the new signings.”

Former Brighton star Glenn Murray likewise made a similar observation moments earlier on BBC Radio 5 Live: “Thoroughly enjoyable game so far. Liverpool slightly the better team and Crystal Palace were good on the counter-attack.

“I have enjoyed seeing Liverpool’s new players. This game is still very much alive.”

What do the stats say about Ekitike’s performance against Crystal Palace?

Hugo Ekitike is the joint-second-highest rated player on the pitch (7.2/10) behind Jeremie Frimpong (7.4/10) at the time of writing.

Sofascore have recorded:

→ 24 touches

→ 1 goal

→ 2 big chances missed

→ 13/15 passes completed (87%)

→ 1/3 ground duels completed

→ 2/2 aerial duels completed

→ Possession lost 5x

A welcome problem for Arne Slot if Liverpool sign Alexander Isak

To say this is “problematic” for Liverpool and Arne Slot really depends on whether we can manage to get Alexander Isak’s transfer over the line.

As Empire of the Kop reported on Saturday (August 9), the Swede is still pushing for a move and continues to demonstrate that stance by palming off Newcastle’s attempts to extend his contract.

With Ekitike already establishing a relationship with Florian Wirtz, however, one has to wonder how the Liverpool head coach will look to approach the situation.

The Newcastle hitman is, of course, objectively one of the leading strikers in world football and will more than likely guarantee Liverpool more goals over the course of the season.

Can he form a similarly mutually beneficial relationship on the pitch with our German summer signing? It’s certainly more than possible, but it could very well present Arne Slot with a welcome selection headache if Isak ends up moving to Anfield this summer.

