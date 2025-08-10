What Van Dijk did in the tunnel when Slot shook hands with Marc Guehi has gone viral

(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Liverpool could soon add Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi to their squad in the summer transfer window.

The Eagles defender has been heavily linked with a switch to the Merseysiders following Jarell Quansah’s switch to Bayer Leverkusen.

It’s an exit that leaves Arne Slot with three senior centre-backs heading into the 2024/25 season. Only Virgil van Dijk, Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate remain before the club has to rely on Academy graduates.

Virgil van Dijk’s knowing look during Arne Slot and Marc Guehi interaction

One rather amusing moment ahead of Liverpool’s Community Shield clash with Crystal Palace (broadcast by TNT Sports) has gone absolutely viral online.

With the players lining up in the tunnel, Arne Slot was seen shaking hands with Guehi moments before the tie kicked off.

@ScouseRed0151 spotted Virgil van Dijk’s wry look during the interaction, which has attracted a great deal of similar attention on X (formerly Twitter).

Marc Guéhi and Arne Slot there 🫱🏼‍🫲🏻👀 pic.twitter.com/sPQ6oWVMuJ — Slots Baldy Head (@ScouseRed0151) August 10, 2025

There could be absolutely nothing in this as far as a potential Liverpool transfer is concerned. But we can also understand why fans are making a big deal out of this, given the ongoing links to Guehi.

Liverpool desperately need to bring in a centre-half. Gomez is brilliant but injury-prone, and we already need to prepare for Ibrahima Konate potentially leaving on a free next summer.

Chelsea won’t be competing with Liverpool for Guehi

As things currently stand, Liverpool will have an unobstructed pathway to the signing of the Englishman.

Chelsea were thought to be likely to push for his signature following a serious injury sustained to Levi Colwill.

However, reports have made clear that the Blues will focus on alternative targets instead of attempting to secure Marc Guehi’s signature.

Oliver Glasner comments leave the door open to Liverpool transfer

It’s been intriguing to catch up with Oliver Glasner’s comments on Guehi’s future.

Similarly to Eddie Howe at Newcastle (RE Alexander Isak’s ongoing saga with Liverpool), the Europa League-winning head coach has left much up to the England international.

The Austrian, naturally, wants to see the defender commit his long-term future to the Londoners. That would certainly put Crystal Palace in a less precarious position, given Marc Guehi’s contract is set to expire in 2026.

However, with the league champions knocking and Champions League football on offer this season, you could forgive 25-year-old for wanting to pack his bags.

The big question that remains is whether or not Palace – who could yet still be guaranteed Europa League football and a whack at securing Champions League qualification – will look to keep playing hardball.

