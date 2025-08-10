Scored on Saturday: Teenage gem has been ‘making a brilliant impression’ behind the scenes at Liverpool

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Liverpool fans could have another prodigious academy talent to watch out for over the coming months, juding by what’s been happening at underage level over the past week.

In June, it emerged that the Reds agreed a deal to sign Senegalese winger Sidy Barhama Ndiaye from Diambars FC in his homeland. However, as he’s still just 15 years of age, FIFA rules prevent him from officially joining the Merseyside club until he turns 18 in December 2027.

Nonetheless, he’s currently undergoing a trial with LFC and featured in the under-18s’ friendlies against Fleetwood Town and the Steven Gerrard Academy in recent days, and it appears that he’s seized his opportunity to shine.

Ndiaye has been turning heads behind the scenes at Liverpool

Hungarian journalist Bence Bocsak – who frequently reports on Liverpool – posted on social media earlier this week about Ndiaye supplying an assist in the match against the Lancashire outfit.

The Senegalese starlet found the net in the young Reds’ 4-2 win against the Steven Gerrard Academy on Saturday, with the aforementioned reporter posting on X: ‘Can confirm after his assist earlier this week for #LFC U18s, Sidy Barhama Ndiaye scored in a second half cameo today. Making a brilliant impression. Important to remember he’s only 15 years old.’

Ndiaye can take inspiration from current Liverpool stars

Bocsak hailed Ndiaye in recent days as ‘one of the best prospects in Africa’, and the teenager has been showing just why Liverpool have signed him.

The journalist has also highlighted how the 15-year-old starred for Senegal at the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations earlier this year, averaging 8.84 dribbles, 3.5 recoveries and 6.32 defensive duels per 90 minutes at the tournament (via X).

At such a callow age (he was born on the final day of 2009), the winger obviously still has a significant development to undertake before breaking into senior football, but he can take inspiration from a positional peer who’s just 16 months older than him but already looks like a genuine first-team option for the Reds.

Rio Ngumoha was the breakthrough star of Liverpool’s pre-season, scoring sublime solo goals against Yokohama F. Marinos and Athletic Bilbao, and his performances have led multiple journalists to proclaim him as having every chance of playing competitively for Arne Slot’s side in the coming weeks and months.

Mo Salah has been one of the greatest right wingers in the club’s illustrious history during his time at Anfield. Could another African talent be primed to pick up where the Egyptian eventually leaves off?