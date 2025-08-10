Darwin Nunez responds to Liverpool social media post confirming Al-Hilal transfer

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Darwin Nunez has shown his appreciation towards Liverpool after completing his move to Al-Hilal over the weekend.

On Saturday night, the Merseyside club confirmed the departure of the 26-year-old for the Saudi Pro League in a deal which could amount to £56.6m if all add-ons are triggered (Sky Sports), with the Uruguayan projected to more than triple his wages by joining the Riyadh-based outfit.

While the striker had come in for frequent criticism from British media throughout his three years at Anfield, he leaves the Reds as a Premier League champion and with a respectable return of 40 goals in 143 appearances.

Nunez shows his gratitude towards Liverpool

Shortly before 9pm last night, Liverpool’s official X profile posted the news that Nunez has completed his transfer to Al-Hilal, subject to international clearance, with the forward being thanked for his contributions to the club and wished well for the future.

A couple of hours later, our former no.9 showed his gratitude to LFC by responding to the post with two emojis – a salute and a red heart.

Nunez leaves for Al-Hilal with many cherished memories from his time at Liverpool

Nunez made his Liverpool debut and scored his first goal for the club in the 2022 Community Shield, and he’s now departed on the eve of the 2025 version of that fixture, with his Merseyside journey coming full circle.

His most recent Instagram post shows a photo of him in action at Anfield as recently as six days ago, when after scoring in the friendly against Athletic Bilbao, he put his hand to the LFC crest on his shirt, sharing that image along with a heart emoji. It’s one with extra resonance, now that he’s no longer a Reds player.

Even the Uruguayan’s most ardent backers would admit that he could be hugely frustrating at times, snatching at chances that he’d be expected to score, but it was impossible for any true Liverpool fan to dislike him.

He wore his heart on his sleeve every time he stepped onto the pitch and celebrated goals wildly, whether they were his own or scored by a teammate, and his time on Merseyside will be remembered for a series of stoppage time winners against Newcastle, Nottingham Forest and Brentford.

His charging onto the pitch in response to Virgil van Dijk’s Carabao Cup winner in 2024 (despite being sat on the subs’ bench injured) summed up what representing this club meant to him – Jamie Carragher once described him as ‘a bit mad‘ – and he leaves for Saudi Arabia with the best wishes of everyone associated with the Reds.

Darwin, thanks for everything and all the best at Al-Hilal!

You can view Nunez’s response to Liverpool’s tweet below, via @Darwinn99 on X: