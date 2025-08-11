Arne Slot faced with three major selection dilemmas at Liverpool this season

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Arne Slot is in a position which must be the envy of the other 19 managers/head coaches in the Premier League!

Not only is he in charge of a Liverpool side who can currently call themselves champions, he’s seen his squad enhanced considerably with several new additions over the summer, such as the club-record arrival of Florian Wirtz and the signing of Hugo Ekitike.

Legitimate concerns have been raised over a lack of depth at centre-back and up front, but there are other positions where the 46-year-old is simply spoiled for choice!

Let’s take a look at three major selection dilemmas for Slot to ponder ahead of the new season.

Three selection headaches for Slot this season

Right-back: Bradley or Frimpong?

Just as Trent Alexander-Arnold did a few years before him, Conor Bradley successfully made the step up from Liverpool’s academy to holding down a place in the first team at right-back.

However, the Northern Ireland youngster faces fresh competition in the form of Jeremie Frimpong, who scored on his official Reds debut in the Community Shield with a stupendous chipped finish over Dean Henderson and has looked a real livewire with his searing place.

The ex-Bayer Leverkusen flier can also be utilised as a right-sided attacker, which offers one way of getting both him and Bradley into the starting line-up, although that’d mean having to either drop or redeploy a certain Mo Salah.

Left-back: Kerkez or Robertson?

Andy Robertson has been the unanimous first choice at left-back for Liverpool for eight years now, but that status could be under threat with the summer arrival of Milos Kerkez.

The Hungarian was selected to start in the Community Shield and, almost a decade the Scotsman’s junior, could be entrusted in the majority of fixtures this season.

However, the priceless leadership and expertise that the 31-year-old can provide means that he shouldn’t be mercilessly shunted into the shadows over the 2025/26 campaign.

Where to fit Dominik Szoboszlai?

When Liverpool’s number 8 is good, he is very, very good! Unfortunately for him, the nine-figure arrival of Wirtz could see the 24-year-old’s game-time lessened considerably this season.

Slot has been largely devoted to his preferred 4-2-3-1 formation at Anfield, and the success of the Ryan Gravenberch-Alexis Mac Allister partnership at the base of midfield makes that virtually impossible to break up.

The Reds were far too open in the Community Shield in the absence of the Dutchman, who’s just become a father, and you can be sure that LFC didn’t spend £100m+ on Wirtz for him to be rotated in and out of the starting XI.

That could make it hard to find a place in the line-up for Szoboszlai, although the need for squad rotation and the inevitability of injuries should still see the Hungarian feature in most matches for Liverpool, even if many of those are as a substitute.