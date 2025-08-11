Crystal Palace fans explain Diogo Jota tribute disruption before Liverpool clash

Crystal Palace fans applaud in the stands next to picture of Diogo Jota banner.
(Photos by Richard Pelham & Clive Mason/Getty Images)

What should have been a respectful minute’s silence for Diogo Jota ahead of the Community Shield was sadly disrupted by a handful of Crystal Palace fans.

Emma Smith at BBC Sport reported on a ‘few people shouting from the crowd’, whilst the majority did honour Portuguese international and his brother, Andre Silva, with applause after the referee’s whistle.

Liverpool and the Eagles drew 2-2 in normal time before the tie was settled on penalties, with Anfield-linked Marc Guehi’s outfit emerging victorious.

What have Crystal Palace fans said about Diogo Jota tribute disruption?

Liverpool and Crystal Palace players line up with Diogo Jota banner in the background.
(Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

We want to state from the off that no matter the size of the minority, this was a shameful act.

Jota’s passing, it should go without saying, still feels undeniably raw and is a clearly emotional issue that impacts Diogo’s family and the Liverpool fanbase.

However, to give Palace fans their due, the disruption has been unequivocally disavowed. One account, @FYPFanzine on X (formerly Twitter), explained that difficulties getting into Wembley Stadium may have explained why some supporters acted so unconscionably during the minute’s silence.

To be completely fair to the club, we’ve generally not had issues with the Crystal Palace fanbase in prior clashes, and we can certainly accept that such behaviour was not the will of the supporters at large.

Arne Slot put it perfectly in post-Crystal Palace presser

As you might expect, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot handled the whole matter with a remarkable amount of grace after full-time.

The Dutchman told the press that he felt there wasn’t a ‘bad intention’ to the disruption.

The former Feyenoord boss then went on to turn fan attention to our upcoming Premier League season opener against Bournemouth on Friday.

“We will see Friday when Bournemouth come to our stadium, how respectful that’s going to happen,” Slot said.

