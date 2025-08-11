Crystal Palace fans explain Diogo Jota tribute disruption before Liverpool clash

(Photos by Richard Pelham & Clive Mason/Getty Images)

What should have been a respectful minute’s silence for Diogo Jota ahead of the Community Shield was sadly disrupted by a handful of Crystal Palace fans.

Emma Smith at BBC Sport reported on a ‘few people shouting from the crowd’, whilst the majority did honour Portuguese international and his brother, Andre Silva, with applause after the referee’s whistle.

Liverpool and the Eagles drew 2-2 in normal time before the tie was settled on penalties, with Anfield-linked Marc Guehi’s outfit emerging victorious.

Liverpool fans unveil a tribute to Diogo Jota while singing You'll Never Walk Alone

What have Crystal Palace fans said about Diogo Jota tribute disruption?

We want to state from the off that no matter the size of the minority, this was a shameful act.

Jota’s passing, it should go without saying, still feels undeniably raw and is a clearly emotional issue that impacts Diogo’s family and the Liverpool fanbase.

However, to give Palace fans their due, the disruption has been unequivocally disavowed. One account, @FYPFanzine on X (formerly Twitter), explained that difficulties getting into Wembley Stadium may have explained why some supporters acted so unconscionably during the minute’s silence.

To be completely fair to the club, we’ve generally not had issues with the Crystal Palace fanbase in prior clashes, and we can certainly accept that such behaviour was not the will of the supporters at large.

We've had a good rapport with Liverpool fans over the years. We don't do tragedy chanting, we care for our community. We have a lot in common as fans. We're certain no one would have intentionally disrupted the moment of silence. Our thoughts are with Diogo, Andre and family.

Some of our own fans have said people did boo. Which is really disappointing. Jota's death shocked us. We can't believe people would boo any memorial to him. Let alone our own fans. We can't speak for them but we can apologise for their actions. So we're sorry.

Arne Slot put it perfectly in post-Crystal Palace presser

As you might expect, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot handled the whole matter with a remarkable amount of grace after full-time.

The Dutchman told the press that he felt there wasn’t a ‘bad intention’ to the disruption.

The former Feyenoord boss then went on to turn fan attention to our upcoming Premier League season opener against Bournemouth on Friday.

“We will see Friday when Bournemouth come to our stadium, how respectful that’s going to happen,” Slot said.

🗣️ Arne Slot on the disturbance to the Diogo Jota tribute "I don't think there's a bad intention to it, because the fans of Crystal Palace and everywhere around the world has paid huge respect to Diogo and Andre… "We will see Friday when Bournemouth come to our stadium how…

