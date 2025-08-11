Ex-Red: £116m Wirtz showed brilliance but warning signs remain

Picture via liverpoolfc.com

Former Liverpool midfielder Don Hutchison says Florian Wirtz was “exceptional” in spells, but warned there is work to be done after the Community Shield defeat to Crystal Palace.

The £116m German made his competitive debut for us at Wembley, setting up Hugo Ekitike’s early opener with a sharp turn and threaded pass.

Florian Wirtz praised for his Wembley performance

Hutchison, speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live’s Football Daily, said: “Florian Wirtz was the player who got me off the edge of my seat today.

“I thought some of his one touches and his awareness was brilliant.

“He always plays checking his shoulders and wants to play a forward pass and I thought he was exceptional for 40 minutes.”

Jeremie Frimpong’s chipped finish restored our lead after Jean-Philippe Mateta’s penalty, but Palace equalised again through Ismaila Sarr before winning 3-2 on spot-kicks.

Hutchison warns of early-season bedding-in period

While Hutchison praised the 22-year-old, he also noted Liverpool’s attacking shape suffered once Ekitike was withdrawn.

“I think what the game told you about Liverpool is that they are slightly behind in terms of bedding players in to a team and a system,” he said.

“Once Hugo Ekitike came off, they tried to gamble with Wirtz as a false nine… but today I thought it was a bit too much for him.”

Hutchison’s verdict suggests pre-season fluidity is still a work in progress and he’s not the only pundit to fire some criticism at the performance of the champions.

Liverpool have already signed Florian Wirtz in a Premier League record deal, and his debut showed why, even in defeat.

Palace’s win may sting, but Wirtz’s flashes of class will give us hope ahead of the league opener – with his chemistry with Hugo Ekitike being one major positive from a disappointing day for the Reds.

