Crystal Palace chief drops seismic Marc Guehi transfer admission Liverpool fans may have missed

Steve Parish has admitted Crystal Palace may be forced into selling Marc Guehi this summer.

With Liverpool reportedly in the lead for the England international’s signature, such comments bode well for Richard Hughes and the recruitment team.

The 25-year-old centre-back helped the Eagles beat the Merseysiders in a penalty shootout in the Community Shield clash on Sunday.

Steve Parish admits Marc Guehi sale to Liverpool is possible

Oliver Glasner has already made clear that he’d be keen for Guehi to extend his contract at Selhurst Park. Otherwise, as things currently stand, the defender’s current terms are set to expire in 2026.

With a club like Liverpool on the other end of the phone, however, it does complicate matters.

Now, Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish, speaking in the mixed zone after the game, has poured further fuel on the fire.

In comments Lewis Steele relayed on X (formerly Twitter), the Palace executive admitted Marc Guehi needs to sign a new contract or the situation has to reach ‘a conclusion of some kind’.

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish asked in MZ yday about interest in Marc Guehi and whether he would sell if the price is right: "Yes. Of course, for players of that calibre to leave on a free, it is a problem.

"It needs a new contract or a conclusion of some kind." Liverpool… — Lewis Steele (@LewisSteele_) August 11, 2025

It’s fair to assume that said ‘conclusion’ will more than likely involve a transfer away from London.

This all feels pretty significant, given Palace’s prior position appeared to be committed to getting Guehi to sign a new contract or keeping the player and allowing his contract to run down.

It’s unlikely Guehi stays in London after Chelsea transfer decision

One would think this is the kind of deal Chelsea would be all over, given Levi Colwill has suffered a serious injury.

However, if reports are to be believed, Marc Guehi doesn’t tickle the Blues’ fancy at this stage. Enzo Maresca’s men are instead set to focus on alternative targets in the meantime.

Did Virgil van Dijk hint at Liverpool transfer?

They say a wink is as good as a nod to a blind man. Which begs the question as to what we can infer from Virgil van Dijk’s knowing glance to the camera during Arne Slot’s interaction with Guehi.

There’s every possibility that this is merely a case of sensational timing between camera angle and screenshot.

But it’s difficult to completely overlook the matter when Liverpool’s interest in the centre-half is public knowledge.

On top of that, it now seems Crystal Palace are prepared to allow the Englishman to leave. Potentially, regardless of the club’s later CAS (Court of Arbitration for Sport) ruling on their possible involvement in the Europa League this season.

However, Liverpool still won’t want to pay over the odds for a player on an expiring contract. So let’s see if sporting director Hughes can work his magic!

