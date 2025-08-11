Fabrizio Romano drops big overnight Alexander Isak update for Liverpool

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano now confirms, once again, that Liverpool’s move for Alexander this summer remains on.

The Merseysiders are understood to be holding ‘active conversations’ with Newcastle on a daily basis.

The Magpies failed to secure an ideal replacement for the Swede in Benjamin Sesko, with the RB Leipzig striker opting for Manchester United instead.

Liverpool’s Alexander Isak transfer remains on the table

Despite missing out on a vast multitude of targets, including now Brighton attacker Joao Pedro, Newcastle may still sell Isak to Liverpool this summer.

Fabrizio Romano reports that the 25-year-old still has his heart set on a Liverpool transfer on his Here We Go Podcast channel on YouTube.

More to the point, a deal remains firmly on the table regardless of the Magpies’ apparent inability to bolster the centre-forward position.

“What I can say on this one is that Liverpool remain, absolutely, in active conversations to sign Alexander Isak,” the transfer news guru said.

“And Alexander Isak remains with his mind set on a move to Liverpool this summer. The situation remains absolutely on. The situation remains absolutely concrete. And a deal remains a strong possibility to happen for this summer transfer window.

“We are entering into the final three weeks, so time is not that much. But I can guarantee to you that Liverpool maintain daily contacts to make sure that they maintain control of the situation for Alexander Isak.”

Who are Newcastle’s alternatives to Benjamin Sesko?

Reports from the likes of The Guardian have strongly linked Eddie Howe’s Newcastle with a move for out-of-favour Chelsea forward Nicolas Jackson.

That should certainly come as no surprise after Blues boss Enzo Maresca all but kicked the Senegalese forward out of the door with his recent presser comments.

“When the transfer window is open, unfortunately or fortunately, anything can happen. This also involves Nico’s situation,” the Italian was quoted by the BBC.

“At the moment we also had two strikers arrive, Joao [Pedro] and Liam [Delap]. So we will see what happens.”

That’s as good as saying the striker’s gone, provided Chelsea receive a bid they’re happy with, isn’t it?

Elsewhere, Newcastle are reportedly keen on FC Porto hitman Samu Aghehowa. However, Portuguese outlet Record claims that the 21-year-old would prefer to stay put for now.

Fabrizio Romano: Liverpool maintaining control in Isak pursuit

Liverpool, meanwhile, are willing and ready to escalate their interest in Isak once again after a failed first bid.

Romano went on to add: “What I mean by control? That they are ready, they want to be ready for the moment, if the moment will come, when Newcastle will say, ‘Okay, we are ready to sell the player, let’s negotiate’.

“On player side, they will be ready because the contract is no problem, as Isak wants to go to Liverpool, but also they want to be ready financially, and after selling Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz, Liverpool believe they are absolutely ready to present a new bid after the one rejected by Newcastle.

“To send a new bid, they want to feel encouragement, they want to feel that Newcastle are prepared to sell the player.

“So, let’s wait for Newcastle to find new striker.”

Whether that exclusively depends on Newcastle’s success in finding striker reinforcements remains to be seen.

But surely this untenable situation can’t be allowed to fester all the way into the start of the Premier League season?

We struggle to see how that could possibly be beneficial for Newcastle’s preparations for the campaign, not to mention Isak’s!

