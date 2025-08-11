Fabrizio Romano says Liverpool could consider winger alternative if Isak transfer fails

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has suggested that Liverpool could look to pivot to a winger signing if they can’t sign Alexander Isak.

The Merseysiders remain absolutely committed to their first-choice option in the Swede.

However, there remains an acceptance that a deal could be difficult to complete without Newcastle first signing a replacement.

James Pearce at The Athletic reports that there remains no sign of the Magpies softening their ‘not for sale’ stance.

Are Liverpool interested in signing Bradley Barcola?

We suspect much of Europe, including the Reds, would be very interested if PSG’s stance on selling Bradley Barcola softened.

Whether Liverpool would be prepared to throw their own hat into the ring, however, remains to be seen.

As Fabrizio Romano reports, Alexander Isak remains their ‘first, second, third, fourth and fifth’ option to strengthen the attack.

However, should negotiations not pan out with Newcastle as well as the Reds hope, the Frenchman could become a possibility.

That said, PSG have absolutely no intention of parting ways with the left-sided winger.

“In case this is a story that doesn’t work for whatever reason, in case Newcastle don’t open the doors, Liverpool could consider to bring in a different type of player, it could be a winger,” Romano spoke on the Here We Go Podcast on YouTube.

“A player they like for sure is Bradley Barcola at PSG. Who doesn’t like Barcola? One of the best players in the world, probably among the top five or seven in his position.

“A fantastic, fantastic winger. But don’t forget PSG in this one. We have many reports over the week, but what I can guarantee to you is that PSG are prepared to offer him a really important contract extension with big money in terms of salary and with the intention of everyone at PSG.

“When I say everyone, I mean the coach Luis Enrique (doing a very good job with the player in recent years), the director Luis Campos (the man who signed Barcola), also the chairman Nasser Al-Khelaifi (who wants Barcola for this French project of PSG).”

Liverpool are head over heels for Alexander Isak

Let’s be absolutely clear here. Bradley Barcola may be a ‘dream’ target for Liverpool if they miss out on Isak – but there’s no way PSG will even consider letting the Frenchman go.

With roughly three weeks left in the summer transfer window, it doesn’t even feel like there’s enough time to get a transfer of this calibre ready.

For our part, we’re head over heels for Newcastle’s Swedish sensation, so we’re not so sure the club will even push for an alternative striker if we can’t secure a deal in the current window.

“Liverpool appreciate the player, for sure, he’s a player they really like, Fabrizio Romano went on to add.

“But again, the focus is on Isak.”

That’s not to suggest we think Romano’s suggestion that Liverpool could pivot to a winger is a ludicrous one.

After all, there have been more than enough in the way of links to suggest we’re serious admirers of Lyon’s Belgian winger, Malick Fofana.

The 20-year-old has some experience featuring on the right side of a front-three and centrally. However, it’s another primarily left-sided winger (and a young one at that) who could block Rio Ngumoha’s (16) pathway to the first-XI.

It’s one to watch either way, as we can’t see Liverpool going into the bulk of the 2025/26 season with only three senior forwards.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile