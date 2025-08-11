Report: Liverpool at risk of horror transfer hijack as Man United make approach for £40m colossus

(Photos by Alex Livesey and Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly seeking to hijack any planned move by Liverpool for one mutual target in the final month of the transfer window.

Arne Slot’s side have been strongly linked with a swoop for Marc Guehi as they seek to address their worryingly threadbare centre-back depth before the 1 September deadline, and Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish has said that he wants the 25-year-old’s future sorted out soon, with the player now into the final year of his contract.

However, reports which emerged on Monday evening suggest that the Reds may be at risk of being beaten to the punch by their fiercest rivals.

Man United make approach for Marc Guehi

According to Steve Kay for Football Transfers, Man United have now made an official approach for Guehi as they seek to steal the England defender from under Liverpool’s noses.

It’s understood that the Old Trafford outfit have made ‘exploratory’ queries and are simply trying to gauge an asking price for the centre-back, who Crystal Palace reportedly value at £40m (Sami Mokbel, BBC Sport).

Elsewhere this evening, DAVEOCKOP claimed (via X) that the Merseysiders are due to hold talks with the 25-year-old this week, with the player understood to only have eyes for a move to Anfield if he’s to leave the Eagles.

It’d be humiliating for Liverpool to miss out to Man United for Guehi

If Liverpool allow themselves to be beaten in the race for a centre-back of Guehi’s proven quality by their eternal rivals after finishing last season with double the points tally accrued by 15th-placed Man United, it’d frankly be embarrassing for FSG, especially when we so desperately need greater depth in that part of the squad.

Admittedly the Red Devils are only at the ‘testing the water’ phase of their pursuit of the Crystal Palace captain, but this report should spark Richard Hughes into turbo mode for fear of missing out to our arch-enemies for the 25-year-old.

As laughable as Ruben Amorim’s side were in 2024/25, they’re still a club with sufficient pull to attract a striker of the calibre of Benjamin Sesko, with whom we had been linked earlier in the summer before signing Hugo Ekitike and putting in an offer for Alexander Isak.

Quite simply, Liverpool cannot afford to take any chances over Guehi, especially after our defensive woes against his Eagles outfit in the Community Shield yesterday.

Now that the Merseysiders yield such supremacy over Man United in terms of league position in recent years, they must demonstrate that in the market and not be usurped by the Red Devils for exactly the type of player that Slot desperately needs right now.

Hughes has played a blinder so far in this transfer window – don’t let it be ruined this close to the deadline!