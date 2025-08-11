‘Likely…’ – Romano drops Marc Guehi update which could give huge encouragement to Liverpool

Image via Julian Finney/Getty Images and Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Marc Guehi played against Liverpool in the Community Shield on Sunday, lifting the trophy as captain of Crystal Palace, but could he be lining up for Arne Slot’s side in just over three weeks’ time?

The Reds continue to be strongly linked with a move for the Eagles centre-back, and those rumours could intensity even further after the Merseysiders’ defensive deficiencies were laid bare at Wembley yesterday.

Oliver Glasner admitted that any decision regarding the 25-year-old’s immediate future rests in the hands of the player, and Selhurst Park chairman Steve Parish hinted on Sunday (via Lewis Steele on X) that the south London club could sell their skipper this month at the right price, with his contract expiring next June.

Romano: Guehi ‘likely’ to leave Palace in August

Taking to X on Monday morning, Fabrizio Romano reposted those comments from the Crystal Palace chief, who’s seeking a swift resolution to the Guehi saga one way or another.

The Italian transfer guru then signed off his post with a comment which could offer huge encouragement to Liverpool if they’re indeed serious about trying to sign the England international: ‘Guehi won’t sign a new deal and exit in final 20 days is likely.’

Liverpool’s need for Guehi underlined in Community Shield

It’s been apparent for weeks that Slot’s squad is light on centre-back depth, and the issues in that area of the pitch were exposed by Palace at Wembley. The Eagles scored twice in normal time and could easily have had more goals, with the Reds being far too open in the second half.

The usually rock-solid Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate were well below their best yesterday, with the captain having to carry the can for both goals that his team conceded, and the midfield was much too easily bypassed without the protection of new father Ryan Gravenberch.

Liverpool are potentially one injury away from being forced to deploy the Dutchman at centre-back, which’d be a case of robbing Peter to pay Paul in terms of sacrificing his abilities in the middle of the park to deploy him as an emergency defender.

With Guehi’s future at Selhurst Park far from secure, there’s an open goal staring FSG in the face if they can muster a proper proposal to try and land the Palace captain, who kept our attack quiet except for one sublime Hugo Ekitike finish in the opening five minutes.

Given the 25-year-old’s contract situation in south London and the Reds’ pressing need to bolster their centre-back ranks, it’d be downright negligence not to at least put in a serious bid for the player this month. Better to pay £40m or so and have the reinforcements in place for this season, than waiting it out to get him for free next year if we were to tamely relinquish our Premier League title.