‘Prepared to go’ – Fabrizio Romano names Liverpool player who is ‘expected to leave’ this month

Fabrizio Romano has named one Liverpool player who’s set to leave Anfield in the final three weeks of the summer transfer window.

Arne Slot named close to a full-strength squad for the Community Shield against Crystal Palace on Sunday, aside from the notable omissions of Ryan Gravenberch and Kostas Tsimikas.

The Dutch midfielder was excused after his partner gave birth to their first child on Saturday night, although the Greek left-back was omitted amid ongoing uncertainty over his future, now that Milos Kerkez has arrived at Anfield.

Romano: Tsimikas set to leave Liverpool this month

Taking to X on Monday morning, Romano outlined that the 29-year-old is ready to end his five-year association with Liverpool after being left out of the matchday squad at Wembley yesterday.

The Italian transfer guru posted: ‘Kostas Tsimikas, expected to leave Liverpool as he’s been left out of the squad against Palace for this reason. Player prepared to go and try new chapter, already got approached by Nottingham Forest earlier in the window.’

Tsimikas would leave with the fondest of wishes from Liverpool fans

Having already been playing second fiddle to Andy Robertson since joining the Reds in 2020 – he’s averaged seven Premier League starts per season – the writing has appeared to be on the wall for the Greek Scouser from the moment that Kerkez signed in June.

His exclusion from the Community Shield yesterday illustrates that he’s surplus to requirements among the current squad; and given the shortages of depth in other positions, he can count himself unlucky that Liverpool are top-heavy with left-backs as it stands.

Tsimikas cost less than £12m when we bought him five years ago, and having won several trophies at Anfield in the meantime (including the Premier League and an FA Cup final in which he scored the decisive penalty), LFC should feel confident of making a profit on the 29-year-old.

With an exit from Merseyside now seeming quite likely, it’ll be interesting to see if Nottingham Forest – whose controversial owner Evangelos Marinakis is also the main man at Olympiacos, the club that our number 21 left to join the Reds – will go back in for him between now and the end of August.

If the Greek Scouser is to depart before the summer transfer deadline, he’d leave with the fondest wishes of Liverpool fans and with the assurance of a very warm welcome for any future visits to L4.