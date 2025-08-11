Alan Shearer: Liverpool would be ‘impossible to stop’ if they sign one player this month

(Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Alan Shearer has claimed that Liverpool would be ‘impossible to stop’ in the Premier League this season if they were to sign one player in particular.

The Reds will begin the defence of their domestic crown on Friday against Bournemouth at Anfield, before then taking on Newcastle at St James’ Park 10 days later.

That fixture on Tyneside will come with quite the subplot amid LFC’s ongoing pursuit of Alexander Isak, for whom the Magpies have already turned down an opening offer of £110m (The Guardian), with Eddie Howe’s side understood to be holding out for £150m for their top scorer from 2024/25 (27 goals in all competitions).

Shearer claims Liverpool would be unstoppable if they sign Isak

The 25-year-old was inevitably discussed on the latest episode of The Rest Is Football, in which Shearer, Gary Lineker and Micah Richards gave their predictions for each Premier League team ahead of the new campaign.

The former Match of the Day host remarked that Liverpool would ‘take some stopping’ if they prise Isak from Newcastle, with the ex-Manchester City going as far to say that the title race would be ‘finished’ if the transfer were to materialise.

Geordie icon Shearer – who’ll naturally be dreading the prospect of his beloved Magpies losing their star striker to the Reds – chimed in: “If they were to get him, the options they’d have up top would just be incredible. They’d be impossible to stop if they get Isak, I think.”

Liverpool’s firepower would be fearsome if they were to add Isak

Imagine for a second that Liverpool do land the Swedish striker to go along with Mo Salah, Cody Gakpo and Hugo Ekitike in their attack. That’s a quartet who plundered 101 goals between them last season – talk about firepower in the final third!

We haven’t even mentioned the input of Florian Wirtz, who conjured up 31 goal contributions of his own in 2024/25. Put all of those options together and Arne Slot really would be spoiled for attacking choice.

It’s a delightful thought, but the current reality is that Isak remains a Newcastle player and the Reds are just one forward line injury away from having to entrust in the unfancied and exit-linked Federico Chiesa (left on the bench for the Community Shield) or talented yet raw teenagers like Rio Ngumoha, Jayden Danns and Ben Doak.

Liverpool also need to become much harder to play against, on the evidence of pre-season. The blooding of so many new players is a mitigating factor, as of course is the team’s collective effort to work through the grief of Diogo Jota’s death, but the concession of 10 goals in our last five matches is a genuine concern ahead of the Premier League opener in four days’ time.

It most certainly isn’t as black-and-white as ‘sign Isak and the title race is done’, although the Reds will begin the season as favourites to retain their title and rightly so, and they’d certainly become an even more fearsome proposition if they do land the Newcastle striker.