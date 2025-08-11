Van Dijk warns Reds after penalty heartbreak at Wembley

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool’s Premier League title defence will begin under the shadow of a frustrating Community Shield defeat, with Virgil van Dijk making it clear what the Reds must do next.

The 2025 curtain-raiser ended in penalty heartbreak at Wembley as the FA Cup holders, Crystal Palace, edged Arne Slot’s side 3-2 in the shootout after a 2-2 draw in normal time.

Van Dijk’s verdict on Liverpool’s performance

The captain spoke to liverpoolfc.com after the match, acknowledging the mixed emotions in the camp.

“First of all, disappointed that we didn’t win the Community Shield,” the Dutchman said.

“There were opportunities to do so, opportunities to avoid it as well. But the reality is today we’re losing.”

Our skipper was handed some criticism after his role in the goals from the Eagles but there were still positives to take from the match.

Our head coach handed competitive debuts to Hugo Ekitike, Jeremie Frimpong, Florian Wirtz and Milos Kerkez.

Goals from Ekitike and Frimpong twice put Liverpool ahead, but Palace equalised through Jean-Philippe Mateta’s penalty and Ismaila Sarr’s composed finish.

Van Dijk stressed the importance of learning quickly ahead of Friday night’s Premier League opener against AFC Bournemouth at Anfield.

“We have to be ready now, work our socks off to be ready for Bournemouth,” he added.

“We need a couple of things that we have to improve as a team if we want to retain the title, which obviously will be a very big job in itself.”

Focus turns to Premier League defence

With a recovery day planned before full preparations for Bournemouth, the skipper insisted the team’s focus must sharpen.

“Friday at home with our fans, we know it’s going to be emotional with everything that is going on and happened,” he said. “But I’m really looking forward to it.”

There were positives to take, not least Ekitike’s well-taken opener, with our new forward impressing Ally McCoist during the match.

Van Dijk also praised the French forward, noting how quickly he has adapted since arriving from Eintracht Frankfurt for £79 million.

Liverpool’s next challenge offers the chance to put Wembley behind them — and, as Van Dijk made clear, there is no time to waste.

Join our channel of readers on WhatsApp to get the day’s top stories straight to your mobile