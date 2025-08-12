Journalist: Liverpool decision on Federico Chiesa could hinge on what happens with ex-Everton flop

(Photo by Pier Marco Tacca/Getty Images)

Federico Chiesa has been linked with a move away from Liverpool throughout the summer transfer window, but with just 20 days to go until the deadline, he remains at Anfield.

The 27-year-old has been attracting plenty of interest from clubs in his native Italy, having made just 14 appearances under Arne Slot last season, and he was an unused substitute in the Community Shield against Crystal Palace on Sunday.

Reports vary as to whether a loan deal or a permanent exit is more likely for the Reds’ number 14, although the latter could be explored if one transfer domino were to fall first.

Liverpool unlikely to sell Chiesa this month

In his latest Substack column, David Lynch analysed several Liverpool players whose futures are uncertain in the final month of the summer, including Chiesa.

Addressing the Italian’s situation, the journalist wrote: ‘A return to Italy has long been touted as the likeliest outcome for Federico Chiesa this summer after a disappointing debut season at Anfield.

‘That remains the case, though the chances of the Reds securing a permanent deal feel as if they are shrinking the closer the deadline gets.

‘Atalanta are thought to be interested and, should they move on Ademola Lookman, then perhaps they will be armed with sufficient funds to cut a deal for Chiesa. If not, then the 27-year-old will seek a late loan move as he has no place in Arne Slot’s plans for the upcoming campaign.’

Chiesa in need of a fresh start, but hopefully Liverpool don’t sell him

Could former Everton flop Lookman (just four goals in 48 Toffees appearances) hold the key to Chiesa ending his frustrating Liverpool tenure?

Atalanta are reportedly seeking to offload their 2024 Europa League final hero for €50m (£43.2m) this month (CaughtOffside), and if someone were to meet that asking price and clinch a deal, it might give Ivan Juric’s side the financial scope to sign the Reds’ number 14 permanently.

That the Italian wasn’t summoned from the bench at Wembley on Sunday despite a subdued display from Mo Salah and the match going to penalties is a clear sign that Slot just doesn’t seem to fancy him, which is a shame given how much talent the 27-year-old possesses and how popular he is among Kopites.

We wouldn’t like to see Chiesa being fully offloaded just yet, but if he’s going to struggle for game-time at Liverpool (which seems certain), then a loan move could be beneficial. That is, of course, if he can avoid any further injury issues and become a regular starter at whichever club takes him on.

The attacker is definitely due a turn of luck after a frustrating couple of years for him personally, having been frozen out at Juventus and largely overlooked at Anfield. Hopefully his Merseyside story isn’t finished just yet, even if he has to take a step back first in order to take one forward later.