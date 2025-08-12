Alexander Isak has taken drastic step in attempting to push through Liverpool transfer

(Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Alexander Isak has reportedly taken a drastic step as he seeks to push through an exit from Newcastle and secure his dream move to Liverpool.

On Tuesday morning, The Athletic‘s David Ornstein broke the news that the Swedish striker considers his career with the Magpies to be over and has no desire to play for them again, even if he isn’t sold by the end of the summer transfer window.

As per Fabrizio Romano, the 25-year-old has his heart set on joining the Reds, and the player now appears to be increasingly taking matters into his own hands.

Isak moves out of Newcastle residence

As reported by Martin Hardy for The Times, Isak has now moved out of his Tyneside residence as he attempts to force a transfer to Liverpool.

The property in Ponteland (eight miles northwest of Newcastle) went back up on the rental market the day after the striker was excluded from a players’ and families’ gathering organised by Magpies manager Eddie Howe, having initially been advertised after the Sweden international flew to Spain for individual training while his teammates were on their pre-season tour to the Far East.

Although the 25-year-old insists that he won’t play for the St James’ Park outfit again, club chiefs remain adamant that he won’t be sold this month. That stance might change if they sign two centre-forward before the 1 September deadline, having seen an opening offer for Brentford’s Yoane Wissa turned down.

Isak and Newcastle surely at the point of no return

It’s now quite apparent that Isak has no interest in trying to build bridges at Newcastle and is doing everything within his control to get his move to Liverpool.

Howe appears to have washed his hands of the Swedish marksman and doesn’t plan to include him in the squad for their Premier League opener against Aston Villa on Saturday (The Times), leaving the player in a state of limbo until such time that an exit from the Tyneside club is finalised.

Unfortunately for him, he needs the Magpies’ hierarchy to alter their not-for-sale stance and be open to offers from elsewhere. Alex Crook of talkSPORT has claimed that the Reds are confident of eventually signing him for slightly more than the £110m that they initially bid for the 25-year-old.

The situation with Isak and Newcastle is turning ugly, and right now there appears to be no chance of a reconciliation between the two parties. That won’t be lost on Liverpool as they potentially weigh up another attempt to grant the striker his much-desired move to Merseyside.

The direction of travel seems to be going in only one way – the question now might be, how quickly will it reach its apparent destination?