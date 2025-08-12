Liverpool given fresh hope over Alexander Isak after reliable journalist’s bombshell revelation

(Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Liverpool will surely never have a better chance to sign Alexander Isak than now, in light of bombshell revelations from one reliable reporter.

The Reds had an opening bid of £110m rejected by Newcastle, who value the striker at £150m (The Guardian), although talkSPORT’s Alex Crook claimed on Monday that the Reds believe they can do a deal for slightly more than what they initially offered.

Fabrizio Romano indicated in recent days that the 25-year-old has ‘no intention’ of signing a new contract at St James’ Park, and having been made to train on his own last week, the Sweden international has seemingly now made his position clearer than ever before.

The latest edition of The Athletic‘s Transfer DealSheet was published on Tuesday morning, and David Ornstein shared a dramatic update regarding Isak.

Isak considers his Newcastle career to be over

Even if Newcastle refuse to sell the striker and he remains with them after the transfer window has closed, he considers his career at St James’ Park to be over and has no desire to reintegrate into Eddie Howe’s squad, maintains his stance that he made it clear last summer that 2024/25 would be his final season with the Magpies.

Some people within the Tyneside club deny that this was expressed and believe that the 25-year-old planned to discuss his situation after the conclusion of the 2024/25 campaign.

Isak reportedly informed his manager of his wish to leave Newcastle two weeks before the season ended, reiterating that message shortly after their final-day match against Everton at the end of May.

The Magpies have hitherto been unwavering on their £150m valuation, but that stance might soften if Liverpool make an offer closer to that amount and if Howe can bring in a replacement for the Swedish marksman, who’s focused on a move to Anfield as the Reds’ interest remains firm.

Are the stars aligning for Liverpool to go back in for Isak?

Considering that Ornstein is one of the most trusted reporters in football, it now seems unmistakably clear that Isak regards his Newcastle chapter to be over and is simply waiting for LFC to make their next move and offer him an escape route from St James’ Park.

The tragic death of Diogo Jota and the sales of Luis Diaz and Darwin Nunez have left Arne Slot’s squad a little light in terms of attacking depth, and we imagine that the Uruguayan’s recent exit to Al-Hilal wouldn’t have been sanctioned unless FSG were quite confident of bringing in a replacement this month.

Newcastle are expected to close a deal for Brentford’s Yoane Wissa this week (The Guardian), and once that is completed, they might be more amenable to selling their wantaway number 14 and clearing his £120,000-per-week wages from their books, especially if he has no intention of playing for them again.

The breakdown of relations between Isak and the club will no doubt leave an unsavoury taste for Magpies fans, but Liverpool must surely feel that this is their golden opportunity to land one of the world’s best strikers, whose 23-goal Premier League tally last season was surpassed only by Mo Salah.

It’s taken quite a bit of time, but the stars might just be aligning for Richard Hughes to go back in with another offer for the 25-year-old, in the knowledge that St James’ Park chiefs could be more open to doing a deal than they were at the start of this month.