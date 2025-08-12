‘More to follow’ – Liverpool tipped for potential £90m windfall as further Anfield exits mooted

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool have already parted with several of the players who helped them to Premier League glory last season, and it seems likely that more will follow before the transfer window shuts on 1 September.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Caoimhin Kelleher began the exodus at the start of the summer, with Jarell Quansah and Nat Phillips then moving on before the recent sales of Luis Diaz, Tyler Morton and Darwin Nunez.

According to Sky Sports, those transactions have brought in £202.6m to the Anfield bank accounts, cancelling out a large chunk of the £295m which has been invested in new signings.

Liverpool are still plotting a few more major acquisitions this month, most notably Alexander Isak and Marc Guehi, raising questions from some quarters as to whether they can afford such lavish spending.

Liverpool could still bank another £90m from player sales this summer

However, in an update on his eponymous YouTube channel this afternoon, Lewis Steele pointed out that the scope is there for further signings because of how much has been raised from player sales…and how much more could still be reaped from plausible exits later in August.

The journalist outlined: “Liverpool have recouped nearly £200m in player sales this summer – Darwin, Diaz, Trent, Kelleher, Nat Phillips, Quansah.

“That’s nearly £200m in player sales and there will be more to follow – Harvey Elliott, most probably; Federico Chiesa, probably; Ben Doak, probably; Kostas Tsimikas, probably. That is another £60m-£70m, maybe more, £80m-£90m.

“Absolutely Liverpool still have money to spend, and also in terms of PSR, as we know there are no concerns there. They’ve got so much money coming in during this accounting period.”

More ins and outs expected at Liverpool to cap hectic transfer window

Isak and Guehi are reliably expected to cost somewhere in the region of £180m if the Reds sign them both, which’d take their summer spending to nearly £500m.

If the four names mentioned by Steele are all sold and they bank £90m from those exits, that’d bring their income from this transfer window to just under £300m – roughly the same as what they’ve spent already.

Liverpool have set an asking price of around £50m for Elliott, who RB Leipzig are attempting to sign, and they value Doak at £20m amid interest from Premier League clubs (The Athletic).

Tsimikas could feasibly depart for around £20m also, though David Lynch has indicated that a loan exit for Chiesa might be more likely this month than a permanent sale.

Fans of rival clubs and some sections of the media will use the Reds’ vast summer spending as a stick with which to beat them in the coming season, but as Steele rightly points out, much of that outlay has been balanced out by high-profile departures from Anfield.

With another 20 days to go before the transfer window shuts, there’s very likely to be more ins and outs prior to the 1 September deadline!