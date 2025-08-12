Report: Liverpool set Harvey Elliott asking price as Klopp seeks to engineer Leipzig transfer

(Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Liverpool are understood to have set their asking price for Harvey Elliott amid ongoing speculation over a potential move to RB Leipzig this month.

The Bundesliga club have reportedly opened negotiations over a potential swoop for the 22-year-old in the final three weeks of the transfer window, and David Lynch claimed that the player has ‘accepted his fate’ in terms of potentially needing to leave the club in order to enjoy regular game-time.

There certainly appears to be scope for a deal to be reached, and Anfield chiefs have seemingly set the terms and conditions at which they’d be willing to part with the Reds’ number 19.

How much do Liverpool want for Elliott?

According to CaughtOffside, RB Leipzig have begun formal negotiations with Liverpool over a potential swoop for Elliott on a four-year deal, with the attacking midfielder open to leaving Merseyside in search of more frequent game-time.

Their manager Ole Werner and sporting director Marcel Schafer have already held direct talks with the player, and Jurgen Klopp – now Red Bull’s global football director – has also been involved in trying to persuade the 22-year-old to come to Germany.

The Reds are believed to be seeking either €55m (£47.5m) with a buyback clause for the England under-21 star, or €65m (£56.2m) without one, although a possible €47m (£40.6m) compromise could be reached depending on how much Leipzig reap from the prospective sale of Xavi Simons to Chelsea.

Liverpool very unlikely to turn down £50m bids for Elliott

If the Bundesliga side were to present a package to Liverpool at the price points quoted, it could be very difficult for FSG to turn it down, especially if Elliott is seeking to move on from Anfield in search of more regular involvement.

A sale with a buyback clause could be ideal for the Reds, having secured such an agreement when selling Jarell Quansah to Bayer Leverkusen earlier this summer (Sky Sports), and it’d give the Merseysiders a degree of control if they wish to bring him back to L4 at a later stage.

Klopp’s involvement at Red Bull could strike a chord with our number 19, who’s made the majority of his 148 LFC appearances under the German. He played 53 times under our former boss in the latter’s final season at Liverpool, compared to just 28 under Arne Slot last season (Transfermarkt).

Elliott hasn’t been slow to profess his love for representing the club he supported as a boy, but he’s now at a stage where he won’t want to be left relying on token minutes here and there, and he seems prepared to let his head overrule his heart in terms of deciding what’s best for his career.

We’d hate to see him go, but at the same time it’d be very hard to say no to an offer in the region of £50m for a player who only made two Premier League starts last term, especially if he’s seeking a fresh start elsewhere.