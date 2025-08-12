‘On both sides…’ – Fabrizio Romano has good news for Liverpool fans on centre-back pursuit

Image via Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Fabrizio Romano has indicated that Liverpool could yet sign more than one centre-back in the final three weeks of the summer transfer window.

With squad depth in that area of the pitch at a premium, many Reds supporters are desperate for defensive reinforcements to come in before 1 September so that Arne Slot isn’t left short once the deadline passes.

The Premier League champions have been strongly linked with Crystal Palace captain Marc Guehi and could also consider moving for Parma teenager Giovanni Leoni and Brentford’s Nathan Collins.

Romano issues exciting update on Liverpool’s centre-back pursuit

In the early hours of Tuesday morning, Romano posted an update on Liverpool’s centre-back search on his eponymous YouTube channel, and what he had to say will surely please Kopites.

In relation to possible deals for both Guehi and Leoni, the Italian transfer guru claimed: “Liverpool keep working on both sides. It’s not one or the other.

“For Giovanni Leoni, I maintain my position. Liverpool really like the player and believe Leoni is a top talent, but at the moment there is no official bid to Parma. The appreciation is 100% confirmed and I think Liverpool have something more than just appreciation for this player. They’ve started to think about signing him.

“Marc Guehi is a different situation, out of contract next summer, for Palace to lose him on a free would be a disaster, so for all parties to try and do business in these final 20 days is still a possibility.

“I don’t think these two are necessarily something where one is killing the other. We have to see what’s going to happen, Liverpool are working on both and considering both opportunities, based on the money involved. That’s obviously going to be important, and as soon as they have free air with the financial situation, we will see how they decide to proceed.”

Romano added: “They want to sign a centre-back. They will sign a centre-back. We will see what’s going to happen, because Guehi and Leoni are not necessarily alternatives.”

It’d be some effort by Liverpool to sign two centre-backs this month!

Even by the standards of this summer’s transfer window, it’d be remarkable from Richard Hughes if he’s able to sign both Guehi and Leoni in the next three weeks, but Liverpool unquestionably need to bring in at least one more centre-back before the deadline.

Romano’s update in the past few hours would suggest that the Reds are serious about addressing that issue, which’ll come as a relief to supporters who are on edge at the realisation that we’re one major injury away from having no backup in that position at all.

The contract situation regarding the Crystal Palace captain (he’s into the final year of his current deal) should play into LFC’s hands as they work towards reaching an agreement with both parties, with the Eagles valuing their player at £40m (Ben Jacobs).

Romano’s assertion that Liverpool have ‘started to think about’ signing Leoni indicates that they’ve moved beyond the initial phase of interest and could possibly table a bid for the 18-year-old later this month, especially if they encounter frustration in pursuit of the England defender.

As it stands, we’d settle for one centre-back acquisition before the transfer window shuts on 1 September. If Hughes can clinch deals for two additions in that part of the squad, though, any fears over defensive depth would be well and truly banished!