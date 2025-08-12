‘Liverpool will bid…’ – Fabrizio Romano teases impending Reds offer for ‘world-class’ forward

Images via Carl Recine/Getty Images and Fabrizio Romano on YouTube

Fabrizio Romano has indicated that Liverpool are planning to submit another transfer offer for Alexander Isak after seeing their first bid rejected by Newcastle at the start of August.

The Reds had submitted a proposal to the tune of £110m for the Swedish striker, but the Tyneside club rebuffed it out of hand as they reiterated that he isn’t for sale (The Guardian).

However, the saga took a dramatic twist on Tuesday after David Ornstein reported (via The Athletic) that the 25-year-old has no intention of playing for the Magpies again, with The Times‘ Martin Hardy subsequently revealing that the player has moved out of his residence in the northeast.

Romano: Liverpool ‘will bid again’ for Isak

Following these developments, Romano took to X at lunchtime to report that Liverpool intend to place another offer for Isak once Newcastle indicate a willingness to sell.

The Italian transfer guru posted: ‘Liverpool will bid again for Isak, as always planned since July… …if/when Newcastle open doors to his exit. No changes.’

Meanwhile, Ben Jacobs stated (via X) that the Reds are ‘prepared to bid at least £120m’ for the striker if they receive ‘encouragement’ from the Tyneside club, who are seeking ‘clarity’ on the situation this week.

Are Newcastle likely to accept Liverpool’s next offer for Isak?

Newcastle had hitherto been adamant that they wouldn’t sell Isak, but this morning’s developments might yet prompt an alteration to that firm stance, with the ‘world-class’ player (in the words of Alan Shearer and Danny Murphy) making it undeniably clear that he sees his future elsewhere.

Of course, they’ll naturally still want to earn what they believe to be fair market value for the 25-year-old; it may be a case of conceding some ground on their £150m valuation if Liverpool offer close to that amount.

It seems certain that the two clubs will need to meet somewhere in the middle if they’re to agree upon a deal, and a bid of £120m from the Merseysiders mightn’t be enough to get the green light from the Magpies.

It looks increasingly likely that the transfer will ultimately happen, given the extent to which Isak appears to have burned his bridges at Newcastle; it’s a question of what fee the Reds would eventually have to pay, and when it might go through.

We expect that a second offer will come from Liverpool in the next few days, at which point the onus will be on the St James’ Park hierarchy to determine whether it’s to their satisfaction and they want to get the whole saga over and done with, or whether they continue to dig in and do all that they can to hold onto the striker.