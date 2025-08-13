Journalist: Liverpool ‘waiting’ on three transfers to happen before submitting ‘fresh bid’ for 25y/o

Image via talkSPORT

Liverpool had their opening offer for Alexander Isak firmly rejected by Newcastle, but they’re expected to go back in with another attempt for the Swedish striker before the transfer window closes on 1 September.

The Reds’ bid of £110m was rebuffed by Tyneside chiefs (The Guardian), but the cat has since been placed among the pigeons by reports that the 25-year-old views his Magpies career to be over and has even moved out of his residence in the northeast.

Whether those developments will make the St James’ Park outfit more open to a sale is uncertain, but a potential chain reaction involving two other Premier League clubs could yet work in the Merseysiders’ favour.

Liverpool ‘waiting’ for green light to submit new Isak offer

Speaking to Jim White on talkSPORT, Alex Crook said that Liverpool are biding their time until getting a signal from Newcastle that there could be a willingness on their part to sell Isak, on the proviso that Eddie Howe’s side land a transfer target of their own.

The journalist outlined: “They’re waiting for the nod from Newcastle, who’ve got a replacement lined up, and therefore they’ll come in with a fresh bid.

“Some dominoes are starting to fall into place. Bournemouth are looking for a replacement for Dango Ouattara. That would enable Ouattara to join Brentford and free up Yoane Wissa to make that move to Newcastle.”

Liverpool may be hoping for domino effect to break their way

In the ever-volatile landscape of the football transfer market, it’s never as simple as one deal automatically triggering another. Even if the Cherries sign a forward to duly cover off Ouattara leaving for west London, with Wissa duly getting his move to the Magpies, it doesn’t mean the Tyneside club will immediately sanction an exit for Isak.

Irrespective of the apparent breakdown of relations between the striker and his employers, St James’ Park chiefs wll surely still hold out for a fee in the region of their £150m asking price for a striker who’s scored 62 goals in 109 appearances for them over the past three years.

However, if the domino effect does materialise and Wissa ends up at Newcastle, that might give Liverpool sufficient encouragement to try again for the Sweden international and at least get closer to the Magpies’ valuation of him.

Isak has made it unmistakably clear that he wants to join the Reds, and unless there’s to be a thaw in his relationship with the NUFC hierarchy, it seems that he’ll be left in a state of limbo.

One way or another, it’s hard to imagine that a resolution won’t be found by the time the transfer window shuts. You can be sure that Richard Hughes will do everything in his power to ensure that the saga ends with the 25-year-old being part of the Premier League champions’ squad three weeks from now.